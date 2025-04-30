Make mom feel extra special: RAHCâ€“Go Hotels unveils Motherâ€™s Day promo

Make mom feel extra special: RAHC–Go Hotels unveils Mother’s Day promo

Whether it’s a solo retreat, a surprise gift, or a family bonding getaway, the hotels provide the perfect space to make mom feel truly appreciated.

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Mother’s Day, RAHC–Go Hotels is offering an exclusive staycation deal across select Metro Manila branches—inviting families to treat their moms to a restful escape filled with warmth, comfort and heartfelt surprises.

From May 5 to 12, guests can book discounted room rates at participating Go Hotels properties:

P1,400 per night at Go Hotels Airport Road



P1,200 per night at Go Hotels Ermita



P1,150 per night at both Go Hotels North EDSA and Go Hotels Timog

The promo applies to stays between May 9 and 16.

All guests who avail of this limited-time offer will receive thoughtful Mother’s Day freebies upon check-in—adding a meaningful touch to their celebration and creating a more memorable stay.

This campaign is RAHC–Go Hotels’ tribute to the tireless love, care and strength of mothers everywhere. Whether it’s a solo retreat, a surprise gift, or a family bonding getaway, the hotels provide the perfect space to make mom feel truly appreciated.

Give the gift of rest, comfort and joy—because Mom deserves nothing less.

For reservations, contact 0917-828-5939 or 0954-367-7605. Or book online at www.gohotels.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Go Hotels is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.