WATCH: Nun breaks Vatican protocol to pray, bid friend Pope Francis goodbye

MANILA, Philippines — During the first hours of Pope Francis' coffin lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica, a nun in blue with a green backpack stood by the roped area for several minutes gazing at the late Pontiff.

This was an unusual break in protocol as that particular space was reserved for cardinals, bishops, and priests, who took turns approaching the coffin.

The nun was 81-year-old French-Argentine Sister Genevieve Jeanningros from the Little Sisters of Jesus, a good friend of Pope Francis whose relationship goes back years.

Sister Genevieve's aunt (also a nun) nun was kidnapped and murdered during the 1970s dictatorship of Alfredo Astiz in Argentina, leading to Sister Genevieve's involvement in defending human rights.

She met Pope Francis when he was still Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio and the archbishop of Buenos Aires, bonding over their colleagues victimized during the dictatorship.

The late pope reportedly nicknamed Sister Genevieve "L'enfant terrible" (French for "terrible child") because of the nun's rebellious spirit, and welcomed the homeless people and transwomen Sister Genevieve would bring to the Vatican's general audiences each week.

Last July, Pope Francis visited Sister Genevieve in Ostia, near Rome, to meet familes, children, and a community of circus performers at the local amusement park.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope in history, died last April 21 at 88 years old. He assumed the papacy in 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI stepped down the same year.

His funeral will be on April 26. His remains will be buried in The Basilica of Saint Mary Major as stated in his last will and testament.

After two weeks of mourning then planning, the College of Cardinals will gather to elect the new pope.

