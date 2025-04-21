7 ways SM Supermalls is making every day, Earth Day!

SM Bataan employee volunteers during the International Coastal Cleanup, working together to help protect our oceans.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls continues to champion the mindset that sustainability isn’t just a one-day commitment—it’s a lifestyle.

In celebration of Earth Day 2025, SM invites everyone to be part of simple, everyday actions that make a big difference for the planet. Through innovative programs, eco-friendly infrastructure and community engagement, SM’s malls have become leading platforms for greener living.

"Our malls are more than shopping destinations—they’re spaces where people and the planet can thrive together," said Engr. Liza Silerio, vice president for Corporate Compliance and Program Director of SM Cares for Environment. "Through programs that are easy to join, SM makes it possible for every visitor to take part in a more sustainable future."

Here are seven sustainable ways SM is turning its pledge into everyday impact—and how you can take part:

1. Plug in your EV—for free

An electric vehicle charges at SM North EDSA’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station—one of 123 across 69 SM Supermalls nationwide.

With 123 EV charging stations across 69 malls, SM has disbursed over 14,500 kWh of clean electricity to electric vehicle users, with 50 more chargers planned in 2025. It’s free, easy to access, and part of SM’s commitment to low-emission mobility.

2. Walk into solar-powered spaces

SM City Tanza powers up with 2,286 solar panels, generating a peak capacity of 1,257.30 kW—part of SM Supermalls' commitment to clean and sustainable energy.

SM currently operates 47 malls and properties with solar installations, generating 27.6 GWh of clean energy in 2024 alone—the equivalent of removing over 4,100 cars off the road. With a goal of 100MWp rooftop solar capacity by 2027, more solar rollouts are planned for 2025.

3. Experience greener malls with natural lighting

Natural light streams through the skylights of SM Supermalls, helping reduce electricity consumption while creating a bright, welcoming space.

From Sky Gardens and skylights that allow natural light to brighten spaces and reduce electricity use, to LED lighting and motion sensor escalators, every corner of the mall is designed with energy efficiency in mind.

SM also contributes 110 MW of capacity to the Department of Energy’s Interruptible Load Program.

4. Support a waste-free future

SM employees lead by example as they properly segregate waste using the RDC (recyclable, disposable, compostable) bin system—showing that building a #SMWasteFreeFuture starts from within.

Launched in 2023, SM’s #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign enforces proper waste segregation across all mall tenants through RDC (recyclable, disposable, compostable) bin systems. Internally, SM is also building a culture of sustainability among employees, proving that change starts from within.

5. Turn trash into treasure

Students weighs recyclables during SM Cares’ Trash to Cash, showing that small actions can lead to a greener future.

Held every first Friday and Saturday of the month, this recycling market has helped exchange over 1 million kg of recyclables annually across SM malls nationwide. Visitors can bring paper, plastic, metal or even old appliances—and exchange them for cash.

6. Recycle smarter with plastic and e-waste collection

(Left) Mall customers drop off used plastic wastes at SM's Plastic Collection Program—proving that small actions can lead to a cleaner, greener future for all. (Right) Unused and damaged electronic items are being let go through SM’s E-Waste Collection located at Cyberzone.

Drop off used plastics at 15 participating SM malls and e-waste bins at Cyberzone areas nationwide. So far, these programs have diverted 63,874kg of plastics and over 11,000kg of e-waste from landfills—thanks to partnerships with Friends of Hope and Smart/PLDT.

7. Join coastal cleanups that protect our seas

In 2024, over 27,000 volunteers across 15 SM malls helped collect more than 157,000kg of trash from coastlines and waterways. SM also initiates weekly and quarterly coastal cleanups, proving that when communities work together, the ripple effect reaches far and wide.

From recycling programs to coastal cleanups, solar panels to EV charging stations, every small act adds up. And at SM, Earth Day isn’t just April 22—it’s every day.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.