Shoe designer looking for mom bashed for 'inappropriate' dress to graduation

MANILA, Philippines — Popular shoe designer Jojo Bragais is looking for the viral mother who got bashed for wearing an “inappropriate,” “revealing” dress to her daughter’s graduation for a possible fashion shoot.

“Mukhang magandang gawan ng high fashion shoot to sya! #verymowdel Help me find her!” the shoe desinger posted a screenshot of the viral mother on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

The said mother is identified as Bernadeth Flores Cutas, who went viral this week for wearing a white halter top, body-hugging dress to the graduation ceremony of her daughter. Several internet users called her out for wearing the said “revealing” dress to the ceremony.

Cutas has replied to Bragais’ post through the latter’s comment section on his post.

Another personality, registered nurse and radio anchor Carl Balita, said that he would like to sponsor Cutas’ next gown. Cutas reposted Balita's post on her Facebook page.

Cutas wrote in Bisaya in her Facebook post about her newfound fame. The mother said that she did not expect to go viral over her graduation dress. She thanked her supporters and assured that she does not have ill feelings toward her bashers. She described herself as simple and nice.

She warned the public about impostors who copied her page and asking for solicitations or money, saying that she only has one account.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hopefuls put best foot forward with Jojo Bragais