Filipino photojournalist big winner at 2025 World Press Photo Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned Filipino photojournalist Noel Celis is among the winners of the 2025 World Press Photo award for covering the overlapping 2024 typhoons that ravaged the country.

Celis won the regional award for the Asia-Pacific for his entry “Four Storms, 12 Days,” which showed evacuating Filipinos carrying objects while wading brownish flood waters. His photo was shot for the Associated Press.

A series of typhoons, starting with Kristine and succeeding ones, namely, Marce, Nika, and Ofel, ravaged the Philippines in late October to early November in 2024.

"From the steppes and mountains of Mongolia to the islands of Fiji and Tonga, the region’s diversity — both geographically and culturally — is immense. What we saw was deeply representative of the challenges these nations face, from climate change to political and social struggles that shape daily life.

"Across the region, the awarded works reflect these complexities, offering different styles and perspectives that mirror the landscape itself. As a jury, we aimed to ensure accurate and meaningful representation, hoping these images will inspire audiences to learn more and question our collective path forward,” said Candida Ng, jury chair for the contest’s Asia Pacific and Oceania regional contest.

Celis is among the 42 regional winners selected by indepent jury out of 59, 320 entries by 3,778 photographers from 141 countries. Each region awarded winners for the categories of Singles and Long Term Project.

Celis worked as photographer for The Manila Times and Manila Bulletin. He also joined AFP as photo correspondent in 2009. He is now a freelancer who shoots for Green Peace and the Associated Press as a stringer. He also won a World Press Photo award in 2017.

