'I'm not the ICC lawyer': American author Nicholas Kaufmann calls out Filipinos over Duterte trial

MANILA, Philippines — American author Nicholas Kaufmann asked Filipinos to stop messaging him because he is not former President Rodrigo Duterte's International Criminal Court (ICC) lawyer.

"PEOPLE OF THE PHILIPPINES, I AM *NOT* THE ICC LAWYER NICHOLAS KAUFMAN WHO IS REPRESENTING PRESIDENT DUTERTE! PLEASE STOP MESSAGING ME!" Kaufmann wrote on Facebook.

In another post, Kaufmann explained that the ICC lawyer has only one "n" in his surname.

"I am being absolutely flooded today with followers and commenters from the Philippines who I guess don't believe I'm not Duterte's lawyer," he said.

"Our names aren't even spelled the same (he's Kaufman with one N). It's insane!" he added.

Some Filipinos, however, commented their sorry for the author.

"I'm sorry for this sir, they are really idiots here in the Philippines and they are member of a cult. Just block them," a Filipino Facebook user said.

Kaufmann is an American author of horror fiction, urban fantasy and adventure fiction.

