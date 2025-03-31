^

Vico Sotto answers student's homework, goes viral anew

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 2:16pm
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto
MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto's answer to a student's homework went viral anew on social media. 

Mia Magdalena posted a screenshot last 2022 that a student tweeted Vico to notice her because she has a question on local government planning process. 

"Mayor @VicoSotto, pansinin niyo po ako mamaya pag nasa Mamerto na po kayo dito sa Rosario," the student wrote. 

"May itatanong lang po ako about planning process ng LGU. For group assignment lang," she added. 

Vico then replied to the student, tweeting his note about the process. 

"Ito na! Napasulat tuloy ako ng essay habang nasa caucus," Vico said. 

"DILG MC No. 2019-72 yung tinutukoy ko. Good luck sa assignment!" he added. 

The student's post and Vico's answer have been resurfaced and have become viral again on Facebook this month. 

