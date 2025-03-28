Gigil, kababayan, sando added to Oxford English Dictionary

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino words like "gigil" and "kababayan" have been included in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

In the dictionary's first quarter update for 2025, OED Executive Editor Danica Salazar wrote about "untranslatable" words — those lexicalized in one language but not in others — leading to English-speakers instead borrowing untranslatable words from the original language.

The best example of this is "gigil," which OED officially defines as the feeling one gets when seeing someone or something cute.

"A feeling so intense that it gives us the irresistible urge to tightly clench our hands, grit our teeth, and pinch or squeeze whomever or whatever it is?we find so adorable, whether it be a chubby-cheeked baby or a fluffy little kitten," wrote Salazar.

Apart from being a term for a strange and paradoxical emotion, it can also be used as an adjective to describe the person experiencing it.

OED entered two definitions for "kababayan," the first being the word Filipinos use to call fellow Filipinos or people from the same area.

The other definition of "kababayan" is the a small, sweet, yellow muffin-like cake similar which is shaped like the "salakot," the Filipino farmer's hat which was also added to the dictionary.

Another dish recognized by OED is "lumpia" or East Asian spring rolls, which also has origins in Malay, Indonesian, and Dutch.

Two distinctly Filipino words added to the dictionary are "videoke" (the local version of karaoke) and "sando" (the local sleeveless undergarment).

Salazar listed down Philippine English words which rather than loan word are idiosyncratic uses of existing words.

These are "load" (credit for mobile phones), "CR" (short cut for comfort room)," and "terror" (description for a strict teacher).

The last Filipino entry are the "Thomasites," American teachers during the American occupation of the Philippines which established a new public school system, taught basic education, and trained Filipino teachers using English.

These more than 500 teachers got their name as they arrived in the country aboard the?U.S. Army Transport Thomas.

OED also added words from other countries like "alamak" from Singapore and Malaysia (a colloquial exclamation of surprise, shock, dismay, or outrage), "morto" from Ireland (extremely embarrased), and "makarapa" from South Africa (a hard hat worn by miners or construction workers but now more known for its use by sports fans).

