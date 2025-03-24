GCash gives Filipinos access to more job opportunities as GJobs hit 2.4 million users

MANILA, Philippines — In less than 17 months since its launch, GJobs has reached 2.4 million registered users, enhancing the accuracy of employment matchmaking in the Philippines through digital innovation.

GJobs is the job referral feature of GCash, the country's leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem, which was launched in partnership with PasaJob. GJobs continues to deliver effective employment solutions through its current innovative features with AI integration also on the horizon.

PasaJob places a strong emphasis on referrals as a primary way for sourcing talent, which can reduce the hiring period from an average of 42 days to just 29 days. Employees hired through referrals tend to have 70% longer tenures compared to those sourced through other means.

Additionally, PasaJob’s recruitment concierge service significantly streamlines the process by saving employers 25 business hours typically spent on screening CVs.

In certain industries, like BPO, referrals are particularly crucial, accounting for 55% of hires. Moreover, GJobs aims to enhance efficiency by enabling AI solutions in the future to make the hiring process more effective and time-saving for both employers and candidates.

“Only 17 months since its launch on GCash, GJobs powered by PasaJob has onboarded 2.4 million registered users—a continuously growing user base that demands a solution for access to more job and earning opportunities. Our hope is that GJobs not only becomes a doorway for these opportunities but also serves as a platform to gain insight on the Philippine employment and livelihood industry as a whole,” said PasaJob CEO and CTO Eddie Ybañez.

With over 1,000,000 job referrals and 400,000 applications recorded to date, GJobs is transforming the job-seeking process.

“At GCash, our mission of Finance for All extends beyond digital transactions—it includes enabling Filipinos to access meaningful earning opportunities. With GJobs, we are making employment more accessible by connecting job seekers with potential employers through AI-powered referrals. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to expanding this platform to help more Filipinos find opportunities that match their skills and aspirations,” said G-Xchange Inc. president and CEO Ren-Ren Reyes.

