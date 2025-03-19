Conrad Manila unveils exclusive art and dining experiences for Women’s Month

The hotel pays tribute to women this coming March through an art exhibit inspired by a woman’s life journey and curated dining experiences

MANILA, Philippines — Every woman takes the spotlight at Conrad Manila in March through the hotel’s art installation at Gallery C, which features a beautiful journey of a woman, and its month-long dining offers at C Lounge, ultimately honoring women’s grace, strength and resilience.

“At Conrad Manila, we recognize the invaluable contributions of women, in our workplace and beyond. This Women’s Month, we are proud to celebrate their achievements and the vital roles that they play in shaping our industry and communities, Throughout March, we honor their dedication and impact with meaningful experiences that reflect our appreciation,” shares Fabio Berto, general manager of Conrad Manila.

Conrad Manila presents a solo exhibit entitled “Woman in Progress” by female artist Kara Pangilinan. This is the 34th edition of the hotel’s Of Art and Wine series, featuring 29 artworks that highlight the transitions in her art journey and how she herself is a work in progress, like everyone else.

Kara Pangilinan’s art is rooted in human emotions and experiences, which is conveyed through the lines and patterns of her linescapes, lace, leaves, and ladies. This latest collection showcases intricately detailed art pieces that evoke a sense of being a work in progress—an intentional expression by the artist, inviting viewers into her creative journey.

The artist notes, “We are meant to continually evolve. Through my paintings, I intend to emphasize that we can embrace every version of ourselves and be the multi-faceted, dynamic beings we are all meant to be. Every stroke and every line on each piece allowed me to breathe a little bit deeper and feel a little bit more at peace, and I hope that is what guests and viewers feel when they see the paintings.”

“Woman in Progress” is open to the public starting March 12 until May 10, at the hotel’s Gallery C. This collection of acrylic and ink paintings that highlights the beauty of growth and change is available for purchase. Guests and art enthusiasts may contact +632 8833 9999 or email Conrad.Manila.info@conradhotels.com for inquiries and more information.

(From left) SMHCC EVP Peggy Angeles, BDO Unibank president and CEO, featured artist Kara Pangilinan, SMHCC president Elizabeth Sy and Conrad Manila GM Fabio Berto

Elegance and indulgence: A Laura Mercier aternoon tea experience

From March 7 to 31, Conrad Manila invites guests to an elegant Women’s Month celebration at C Lounge, in partnership with luxury cosmetics brand Laura Mercier. Guests can indulge in a specially curated afternoon tea set for two, available daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for P3,288 ++. Featuring delicate bites such as cucumber and cream cheese sandwich roll, serrano asparagus sandwich and salmon rose sandwich.

Savory treats include grazing cones, savory tomato meringue caprese, sautéed spinach portobello quiche, and pork barbecue skewers, complemented by freshly baked rose petal and plain scones. The tea set also features a lineup of exquisite desserts inspired by Laura Mercier, such as the Chocolate caviar lip liner, translucent flawless pralines and real flawless weightless raspberry with caramel and vanilla sauce. Lucky diners can win exclusive Laura Mercier prizes, including P5,000 Les Techniques gift vouchers and travel size deluxe icons through a game of chance.

Grace in every sip

Guests can also indulge in a signature cocktail at the hotel’s sophisticated C lounge, a tribute to the grace, strength, and the nurturing spirit of women worldwide. The refined blend of Parfait Amour, Zonin Prosecco, topped with delicate foam, is available daily from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. for P450++.

To learn more about Conrad Manila’s exclusive offerings and events in celebration of Women’s Month, please contact Conrad Manila at +632 8833 9999 or email conradmanila@conradhotels.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Conrad Manila is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.