Unilab Education, partner universities to work with MIT for responsible use of artificial intelligence

MANILA, Philippines — As artificial intelligence (AI) starts to reshape industries and redefines the global job market, Unilab Education (UniEd) has partnered with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-based RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) and three leading universities—University of Batangas, University of St. La Salle-Bacolod and Cebu Institute of Technology-University—to help educators, students and industry leaders understand the benefits and risks associated with the use of AI.

UniEd is the education pillar of the Filipino-owned Unilab Group, the country’s leader in healthcare products and services.

The collaboration, highlighted in the recently concluded series of symposia on “AI and Beyond: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Learning and Work,” brought together educators, industry leaders and AI experts to discuss the transformative role of AI in education and workforce development.

The symposia were held from February 24-28 in Batangas City, Bacolod City, Mandaluyong City and Cebu City.

Bridging the gap between education and employment

Atty. Jose Maria A. Ochave, president of Unilab Education

At the heart of the initiative is UniEd’s mission to enable social mobility through quality education. Atty. Jose Maria Ochave, president of UniEd, emphasized the organization’s vision of ensuring that graduates are not only equipped with academic knowledge but also possess the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.

He explained the three principles of Unilab Education: “First, we focus on employment. Graduates of our partner educational institutions should have relevant jobs and be able to pursue rewarding careers. Second, we partner instead of compete with existing universities, colleges, and trade schools. Private higher educational institutions and trade schools need help from industry given the multiple challenges they face. Third, as learning knows no boundaries, we need to ensure that we are global not only in our perspective but also in our ambitions.”

He also explained that the primary objective of UniEd is to enable social mobility through education by preparing students to have enriching careers and to support them as they go through their professional lives.

“Together with our partner HEIs and trade schools, we want to form a community that will continue to help each other and also find ways to support the country’s national development goals,” he added.

As Unilab celebrates its 80th year, Ochave said that the vision, which has guided them since their foundation, affordable and accessible quality healthcare for Filipinos, will now also guide them in UniEd—affordable and accessible quality education—so that education can continue to be a vehicle for those willing to work hard to help their family improve their social and economic status.

The AI forum with MIT-RAISE Initiative was also held in University of Batangas, University of St. La Salle-Bacolod and Cebu Institute of Technology-University, where members of the faculty and students discussed with three MIT professors how they can utilize AI efficiently and responsibly so teachers could teach better and learners learn faster.

A similar session was also held with officials of the Department of Education and campus directors of Philippine Science High School System as the latter explores the potential integration of responsible use of AI into their curriculum.

The session with DepEd and PSHS was facilitated by UP National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education Development and the Center for Integrated STEM Education.

Bro. Joaquin Martinez FSC, DMin, president of St. La Salle Bacolod; Engr. Bernard Nicolas Villamor, president of Cebu Institute of Technology-University; and Lily Marlene Hernandez-Bohn, president of University of Batangas

The case for AI literacy from K-12 to the workforce

Dr. Cynthia Breazeal, dean for Digital Learning at MIT and director of the RAISE Initiative, underscored the need to integrate AI literacy from an early age. According to Breazeal, today’s children are not just digital natives—they are already AI natives as well.

“The next generation is already interacting with AI in their daily lives, from social media algorithms to digital assistants. It is imperative that they understand how these technologies work, their ethical implications, and how they can use them responsibly,” she stated.

MIT’s RAISE initiative is at the forefront of AI education, working to ensure that students across all disciplines—not just those in STEM—are prepared for an AI-driven future. The Day of AI, an MIT-developed curriculum, has already reached thousands of students globally, teaching them about AI applications, ethics and creative problem-solving.

Beyond K-12, the demand for AI skills is skyrocketing in the workforce. Dr. John Paul Vergara, professor at Ateneo de Manila University, pointed out that while AI presents incredible opportunities, it also raises concerns about academic integrity, ethical use, and the need for institutional policies that balance AI’s potential with its risks.

“We must ensure that AI is used as an enabler rather than a crutch. Universities need to redefine their approach, integrating AI into curricula while maintaining the rigor of critical thinking and ethical responsibility,” said Vergara.

Universal AI: Democratizing learning for all

Dr. Vijay Kumar, senior advisor to the president at MIT Open Learning

Dr. Vijay Kumar, senior advisor to the president at MIT Open Learning, highlighted the importance of universal AI education which focuses on making AI literacy accessible to all learners, regardless of background or profession.

“AI is not just for computer scientists. It should be for everyone—doctors, artists, engineers and policymakers. Our goal is to create inclusive, high-quality AI education that scales and adapts to different learners,” Kumar explained.

MIT’s commitment to open education has been evident since the launch of OpenCourseWare in 2000, making MIT’s teaching materials freely available online. Now, the focus is on making AI education hands-on, practical, and widely accessible.

Through partnerships with institutions like Unilab Education, MIT aims to localize AI training for the Philippine context, ensuring that graduates are not only knowledgeable but also capable of applying AI in real-world scenarios.

Preparing the workforce for AI-powered jobs

One of the most pressing discussions during the event was the impact of AI on employment. While concerns about AI replacing jobs persist, industry experts argue that the real challenge is preparing the workforce for new roles that AI will create.

John Radovan, director of public sector business development at MIT Open Learning, stressed the need for proactive workforce planning.

“AI is automating repetitive tasks, but it’s also creating new, higher-value jobs. The key is to align education with industry needs so that workers are equipped with AI literacy and problem-solving skills that make them indispensable,” he said.

The Philippines, with its strong business process outsourcing (BPO), healthcare and manufacturing sectors, has a unique opportunity to position itself as a leader in AI-enabled industries.

However, this requires a concerted effort from academia, government and businesses to provide reskilling and upskilling programs that prepare workers for AI’s integration into their fields.

The ethical imperative of AI

With great power comes great responsibility, and AI is no exception. Ethical considerations were a recurring theme throughout the event, with experts cautioning against unchecked AI deployment.

Breazeal noted that biases embedded in AI systems, whether in hiring algorithms or automated decision-making tools, can perpetuate inequalities if not carefully managed.

“AI reflects the data it’s trained on. If the data is biased, AI will be biased. We must prioritize responsible AI development, ensuring that it serves all of society, not just a privileged few,” she said.

Former DOST secretary Fortunato dela Pena; Dr. John Paul Vergara, professor, Department of Information Systems and Computer Science, Ateneo de Manila University; and Roberto Batungbacal, former DOW Philippines country manager, join the panel discussion at the Manila leg of the UniEd-MIT RAISE symposium.

This sentiment was echoed by Fortunato de la Peña, former secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), who emphasized the need for policies that promote ethical AI use.

“AI education is not just about technical skills; it’s about cultivating a mindset of responsibility, critical thinking and innovation,” he remarked.

Apart from former Secretary De la Peña, former DOW Philippines Country Manager Roberto Batungbacal also joined the panel.

AI-enhanced education landscape

Dr. Noel Cortez, COO of Unilab Education

Dr. Noel Cortez, COO of UniEd, highlighted the importance of aligning AI education with the local industry needs. He highlighted that while AI presents growth opportunities, the challenge lies in ensuring that its benefits reach a broader segment of society.

“The role of AI in education extends beyond automation. It is about enhancing human potential, fostering critical thinking, and preparing students not just for the day's workforce, but for careers and challenges that do not yet exist. This requires a shift in how we define learning outcomes, measure success, and equip educators with the skills to navigate an AI-enhanced classroom,” Cortez noted.

He also stressed the role of educators in shaping an AI-ready workforce. “AI is not just a tool for efficiency but a transformative force that demands helpful integration, ethical oversight and strategic collaboration.”

The series of events organized by UniEd and MIT RAISE brings together students, education leaders, policy makers and industry practitioners to discuss the vast potential of AI and its impact to the workforce.

The Philippines as an AI education hub

As AI continues to shape the future of learning and work, the Philippines stands at a pivotal moment. With its young and tech-savvy population, the country has the potential to become a regional hub for AI education and talent development.

UniEd’s commitment to expanding AI literacy, coupled with MIT’s expertise in open learning, sets the stage for a transformative shift in how education is delivered and how careers are shaped.

By forging meaningful partnerships, investing in AI training, and prioritizing ethical AI practices, the Philippines can not only future-proof its workforce but also lead in the AI-powered global economy.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.