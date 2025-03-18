SM's 5th annual International Women's Day Summit amplifies empowerment and gender inclusivity

(From left) Canva Southeast Asia regional lead Yani Hornilla-Donato, BLK and Happy Skin co-founder Jacqe Gutierrez, author Gina Consing-McAdam, Unprude founder Dr. Rica Cruz, SM Group sustainability champion Jessica Bianca Sy, BackScoop newsletter founder Amanda Cua, and moderator and United Nations Women National Goodwill Ambassador Karen Davila in a panel discussion.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Aura's Samsung Hall recently hosted SM Supermalls' 5th Annual International Women's Day Summit, "Women Inspiring Women." This free event, showcasing SM's dedication to women's empowerment, brought together a diverse crowd and 15 influential women leaders.

Moderated by United Nations (UN) Women National Goodwill Ambassador Karen Davila, the summit covered diverse women's topics—technology, work safety, business, beauty and e-commerce—offering insightful discussions.

A powerful lineup of women speakers with SM Supermalls president Steven Tan and SM Supermalls EVP for marketing Jonjon San Agustin at SM Supermalls' 5th Annual International Women's Day Summit, 'Women Inspiring Women.'

A star-studded lineup of inspiration

The impressive roster of speakers included BDO brand ambassador Small Laude, who shared insights on financial literacy for women, leading sexual wellness expert Dr. Rica Cruz, who delved into the creation of the women's app Unprude, and Forbes 30 Under 30 awardee and BackScoop newsletter founder Amanda Cua, who shared her experience navigating the tech world as a young woman.

Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo, CEO of Wildflour Hospitality Group, shared advice for female entrepreneurs, while SM Group sustainability champion Jessica Bianca Sy highlighted the importance of safe working spaces for women. Jacqe Gutierrez discussed growing beauty brands BLK and Happy Skin, and author Gina Consing-McAdam explored the power of writing and publishing with purpose.

BDO brand ambassador Small Laude discusses financial literacy for girls and women.

SM Group sustainability champion Jessica Bianca Sy delivers a talk on Safe Working Spaces for Women, underlining the importance of creating supportive environments for women in the workplace.

Cibo's Bledes Fores-Legarda honors the legacy of her sister, chef Margarita Fores.

Other notable speakers included Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) chairperson Ermelita Valdeavilla, Trade and Industry Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona, Connected Women co-founder Gina Romero, Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Hataman, Canon Europe Ambassador Chiara Negrello, Canva PH marketing and growth lead Maisie Littaua, and Canva Southeast Asia regional lead Yani Hornilla-Donato.

Cibo’s Bledes Fores-Legarda paid tribute to her late sister, the award-winning chef Margarita Fores, while Manila Bulletin executive director Pinky Colmenares joined the event. The summit also featured a dynamic panel discussion on "Women and Artificial Intelligence (AI)," discussing technology and female empowerment.

AI and women's empowerment visualized

(From left) SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, Connected Women co-founder Gina Romero, Canon Europe Ambassador Chiara Negrello, Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Hataman, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu and SM Supermalls EVP for marketing Jonjon San Agustin

A photo exhibit titled “Silent Shift – AI to Empower Women in the Philippines Beyond Traditional Limits” by Chiara Negrello, an Italian photojournalist and Canon Europe Ambassador, was also held at the Samsung Hall Lobby in SM Aura, in partnership with SM Supermalls, Aboitiz Foundation, Canon and Connected Women.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Hataman (right) stands proudly beside her portrait at the Silent Shift – AI to Empower Women in the Philippines Beyond Traditional Limits photo exhibit by Italian photojournalist Chiara Negrello.

More than just a summit: A movement

The summit underscored SM Supermalls' dedication to promoting a gender-inclusive future. As SM Supermalls president Steven Tan stated in his welcome remarks, “At SM Supermalls, we believe in the power of women to drive change. With 65% of our workforce and the majority of our leadership team being women, we support women year-round, not just in March.”

He added, “This year, SM celebrates women by uplifting artists through Sining Filipina, hosting forums with Local Government Units (LGUs), UN Women and the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), and organizing wellness activities like the Women’s Run, with over 8,000 participants, including Filipina chief executive officers (CEOs).”

The event was made possible by SM Cinema, SM Store, BDO, Pandora and Brittany Hotel.

For more information about SM Supermalls and their commitment to women's empowerment, visit www.smsupermalls.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.