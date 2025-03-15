Philmar Alipayo masks controversial '224' tattoo

Celebrity couple Philmar Alipayo and Andi Eigenmann getting their tattoos together as seen in the Instagram post of Island Tattoo Piercing Studio on February 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Philmar Alipayo, a professional surfer and fiance of ex-actress Andi Eigenmann, appears to have covered a controversial tattoo that initially led to a brief viral conflict with his partner.

It can be recalled that Philmar and Andi went viral earlier this year after the latter revealed that Philmar got a "couple tattoo" with a friend of theirs, which had Filipinos guessing there was trouble in paradise (the couple is based in Siargao).

The tattoo in question was a "224" design, which many have speculated is a shortcut for "Today, Tomorrow, Forever."

Andi has since clarified that no cheating was involved. She and Philmar eventually made up and celebrated Valentine's Day together. They also went to a tattoo parlor to get more designs.

Philmar recently shared on Instagram a photo of himself at the gym with a friend. Internet users noticed that a new design was found on his upper right arm where the "224" tattoo was initially inked on.

The surfer has tattoos of his dogs over his right biceps, but Philmar never showed what design he got when he and Andi went to the tattoo shop together. It was seen on his left hand but he covered his right arm during the inking.

Andi and Philmar began dating in 2018 and got engaged two years later in 2020. They are parents to Lilo and Koa, as well as Ellie, Andi's daughter with actor Jake Ejercito.

They intended to wed in 2024 but plans were postponed following the death of Andi's mother, actress Jaclyn Jose in March last year.

