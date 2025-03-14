Suspected 'gayuma' victim allegedly healed after being splashed with salt

MANILA, Philippines — A wedding in Cagayan de Oro went viral after it was canceled because the groom was splashed with salt, which allegedly removed the effect of the love potion or "gayuma" by his bride.

The bride also allegedly scammed the wedding organizers.

According to reports citing the wedding's florist and makeup artist, the organizers alleged that they were scammed by the bride after they were not paid, with reports citing the expenses amounting to P500,000.

The organizers said that they started to doubt the wedding because no guests arrived, as seen in a video clip where neatly decorated tables and chairs were empty.

Until a wife of the groom's friend went to the wedding and splashed salt at him.

According to 102.5 Brigada News FM CdeO, the bride's wedding organizers will file Estafa charges against the bride.

Cogon Police Station Commander Major Sabino Labitad said that the organizer and the bride agreed to an agreement that the bride need to pay her duties within 10 days.

The bride is currently in police custody. The groom, however, has not yet issued a statement.

