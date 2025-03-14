Filipino millennials, Gen X view entertainment, food content the most â€” survey

Filipino millennials, Gen X view entertainment, food content the most — survey

MANILA, Philippines — A survey by public relations firm Comm&Sense found that Filipino Gen X and Millennials prefer lighter, more leisure-oriented content over more information-driven or practical subjects.

The survey was part of the firm's generational research "Common Ground: Pinoy Voices in New Media" ahead of its upcoming 20th anniversary this October.

The firm surveyed 400 Filipinos around the country between the ages 27 to 58, exploring their media content preferences.

Entertainment, food, and music took up the top spots for most viewed content, with beauty and fashion and gaming rounding up the top five.

Below them were content on health and wellness, fitness and sports, news and current affairs, science and technology, travel, and do-it-yourself or home renovation.

Interestingly, entertainment, food, and music also topped a separate study geared at the younger Gen Z audience.

"It's not just about informing; it's about engaging them in a way that feels relevant and enjoyable in their busy lives," said the firm's Managing Director Charlotte Reyes about the implications of such preferences for brands and content producers.

The study's lead researcher, Dr. Fernando Paragas, a professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman’s College of Mass Communication, reflected on the survey's revealed media consumption patterns.

"The data clearly shows that Gen X and Millennials prioritize content that offers them an escape from their daily routines or the more demanding aspects of life," he said, emphasing such preferences signal a shift at how these generations seek balance between information and relaxation.

