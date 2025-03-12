Women's Month: Philippine Airlines pledges P10M for aspiring Filipina pilots

MANILA, Philippines — The nation's flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched its new Fly With Her program, a scholarship program for women pilots, to help address the gender gap in the aviation industry.

The Civil Aviation Authority reported there are approximately only 6% of women pilots worldwide.

PAL has helped addressed the issue with Aimee Carandang-Gloria becoming the first Southeast Asian woman pilot to fly a commercial airline flight in 1989, and four years later, she became the region's first woman airline captain.

The airline currently has over 80 women pilots, making up 9% of the PAL's pilot roster.

The Fly With Her program aims provide scholarships to aspiring Filipina pilots needing financial assistance, with PAL pledging P10 million to the PAL Foundation who will manage the program.

The money will help fund four female cadet pilots to help kickstart their aviation training and partially cover the tuition fee for the candidates' pilot education.

"When little girls see women take on leadership roles, it inspires them to do the same and possibly go beyond," said Lilybeth T. Ng, PAL's Assistant Vice President for Pilot Affairs, in a statement.

The eligibility criteria, selection process, program implementation and oversight, and awardees' obligations can be found with program's complete details.

