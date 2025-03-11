Mondelez International runs for women empowerment

Mondelez International’s women and men took part in the last year's Women's Run, including its managing director, Aleli Arcilla (third from left).

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of International Women’s Month 2025, Mondelez International in the Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to women empowerment and gender equality by participating in the Women’s Run PH for the second consecutive year.

Organized in partnership with the Filipina CEO Circle, the event saw 42 female and male employees from the company take part, reflecting the organization’s ongoing efforts to accelerate women in leadership and create an inclusive workplace.

The global theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Accelerate Action,” underscores the urgent need to bridge the gender gap. According to data from the World Economic Forum, at the current pace, full gender parity will not be achieved until 2158—five generations from now. As a workplace that values diversity, Mondelez International remains committed to challenging this timeline by ensuring women are empowered at every level of the organization.

At the leadership level, women play a significant role in shaping the company’s direction. Currently, 67% of Mondelez International’s top leadership team is comprised of women, ensuring balanced decision-making and strong female representation. At the helm is Aleli Arcilla, the first female managing director of Mondelez International in the Philippines.

Arcilla is also a celebrated woman leader, having been part of the 2024 Asia CEO Circle of Excellence for Woman CEO of the Year and a recipient of the 2025 Honorary Mansmith Sales Master Award.

“Gender equality is not just about representation, it is about creating an environment where women can lead, thrive, and make an impact,” said Arcilla. “True progress requires action, and that means empowering women at all levels, from the boardroom to the communities we serve.”

Beyond leadership, Mondelez International continues to push for workplace policies that support women’s success. The company continues to have in place flexible work arrangements, recognizing the needs of working mothers and caregivers.

Leadership development programs provide mentoring and coaching to equip women with the skills and confidence to take on greater responsibilities. Employee wellness initiatives include women’s health talks, mental wellness programs and lactation facility support for new mothers, ensuring an integrated approach to gender equity.

Outside the workplace, the company’s commitment extends to community-based initiatives that create economic opportunities for women. Programs such as Aling Tindera, which empowers women micro-entrepreneurs in waste management, and its Supplier Diversity Initiative, which prioritizes partnerships with women-led businesses, reinforce the company’s broader mission of supporting women beyond corporate spaces.

With the call to accelerate action for gender equality, Mondelez International remains dedicated to making tangible progress. By championing women in leadership, advocating for inclusive policies and driving impact beyond the workplace, the company continues to take meaningful steps toward a more equitable future.

