Siargao cigarette girl of ‘Afam’ bridge shares life after going viral

SIARGAO, Philippines — Siargao Bridge, now fondly called “Afam” Bridge, has been a popular destination among motorists not only for “eyeballing” an “afam” (a foreigner assigned in Manila); but also for its vendors peddling anything from street food to condoms.

Among the several storage-box-carrying vendors in Siargao, Reylme Vicio has found her niche because of her unique way of calling customers.

“Cigarettes! Massage! Condoms!” Vicio gave Philstar.com a sample of her unique way of peddling her wares, ending with a surfer’s hand gesture, as seen in her viral videos with multi-million views on TikTok.

According to her, she only started selling stuff and providing home service massages in February last year.

She said from cigarettes, her products have expanded to condoms because “marami kasing nagrerequest!”

She said she is the only one who has composed her viral chant.

Although she admitted that her sales have gone up since going viral, she felt “wala lang” (nothing) after becoming TikTok-famous.

