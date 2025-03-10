Serta Philippinesâ€™ celebrates World Sleep Day with Deâ€™Longhi

Serta Philippines’ celebrates World Sleep Day with De’Longhi

MANILA, Philippines — This year, Serta Philippines is ushering in the celebration of World Sleep Day on March 14 with the theme “Your Well-Being Comes First”—emphasizing the importance of self-care among Filipinos.

With the growing number of stress-related diseases, Serta calls for self-care awareness promoting healthy habits primarily getting quality sleep every single day.

“Through proper and mindful management of daily activities, one can find balance and healthy lifestyle amongst themselves. Practicing healthy habits such as getting quality sleep is one step in achieving better mental health, happiness, productivity, and confidence,” Serta Philippines shared.

Your well-being comes first

“We take pride in what Serta believes and we would like for every person to know that taking care of your well-being first is not being selfish but rather being more generous and mindful to the people around you. By thinking about your well-being first, you are not just making yourself healthy, but you are also contributing to the positivity in your community and country,” Serta Philippines added.

In line with this year’s World Sleep Day celebration, Serta launches its newest line of iPedic Collection, which is renowned for its finest materials, highlighted with essential elements for cool comfort.

Dubbed as the blissful way to rejuvenate every night, iPedic Collection now offers igrandeur, which provides comfort through its exquisite blend of the soft Pillow Top and Euro Top with iCoolSense; iglacier, which comes with a rejuvenating fusion of Serta’s Euro Top with iCoolSense and KoolComfort; and ielegance, which provides everything you need to maintain a healthy spine led by its 7-Zone Pocket Spring that delivers sublime support, Pillow Top, iCoolSense and Biocrystal technology.

This latest iPedic Collection will be the highlight of Serta’s pop-up stores in SM Aura, Home Section until March 31 and at Greenbelt 5, The Gallery, 2nd Level from March 14 to 31. Experience first-hand Serta’s latest iPedic collection and feel the world-renowned comfort and style that Serta brings.

Better mornings with Serta and De'Longhi

Achieving self-care is not just a one-person activity. To further highlight this advocacy, Serta partners with De'Longhi to provide its Filipino customers with more reason to face tomorrow with a smile and positivity.

This coming March, Serta is also collaborating with De'Longhi to share "Better Mornings". For every purchase of P15,000 worth of coffee machine, customers can get a free one Serta Ball Fiber Pillow valued at P2,100.

This promo is available in select participating stores such as in De'Longhi Experience Store at the Level 3 of Ayala Malls - Greenbelt 5; Cook and Coffee at the Lvele 3, Unit 319 of The Podium Mall, Ortigas Center; and Cook and Coffee in R3 Level in Power Plant Mall.

This promo will run until March 31 and customers may claim their freebie at the Serta Boutique located at Level 3 of Greenbelt 5, Makati City. The store is open on Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit Serta Philippines' official website https://serta.com.ph/ for more information, or follow Serta Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Serta Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.