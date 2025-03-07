3 ways you can kickstart a healthier lifestyle

MANILA, Philippines — The new year is the perfect time to focus on health and wellness. For many, setting fitness goals and building better habits mark the first step toward a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Whether it’s exercising daily, meal prepping, or practicing healthy hydration everyday—these small, consistent habits can lay the foundation for long-term success.

The key is consistency—and it doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Here are some steps you can take to invest in a healthier life this year.

1. Develop just one healthy habit – but do it every day

Healthy habits don’t have to be complicated. Start with an activity you genuinely enjoy and aim to do it every day for two months. Once it becomes a habit, you’ll no longer rely on willpower to stay on track—it will be automatic.

A great example of a simple healthy habit? Running.

Running has surged in popularity, and it’s easy to see why: running boosts the mood, reduces anxiety, and delivers tons of physical benefits. And it’s not complicated—just grab your sneakers and hit the road!

One way you can really build your fitness habit is to join others in their journey. Run clubs have become a go-to for those looking to stay active and make connections. Their workouts are shared experiences, which can help you stay motivated.

2. Move your body everyday

Incorporating movement through running and joining runs as part of your routine is one of the best ways to build a healthy lifestyle. This year, you can make your steps count even more by joining the GCash Eco Run.

The GCash Eco Run gives everyone the chance to combine fitness with helping the planet. In partnership with Silliman University, a grey mangrove tree will be planted in Negros Occidental for every person that signs up to the GCash Eco Run. To double the impact of this initiative, GCash will plant an additional tree, for every tree planted!

Mangroves play a vital role in combating climate change, protecting local coastlines from erosion, and supporting the livelihoods of coastal communities by serving as fish nurseries. This initiative not only strengthens environmental resilience but also ensures sustainable livelihoods, fostering long-term benefits for both nature and people.

The GCash Eco Run offers distances for everyone—from beginners to more seasoned runners. The 3km and 5km races are open to participants 13 and older and children 12 and under may join if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those who want to stretch their capabilities can join the 10km races, which is open to participants 16 and older.

The GCash Eco Run is happening on March 23 along Ayala Avenue in Makati.

3. Embrace the journey

Fitness is a journey, not a sprint. Progress takes time, so celebrate every small victory and don’t let setbacks discourage you. With consistency, movement becomes second nature—so embrace the process and have fun along the way.

Make 2025 the year you prioritize your health and your role in helping the planet. Join the GCash Eco Run to turn your fitness goals into meaningful action this March and create a healthier, more sustainable future—one step at a time.

Editor’s Note: This press release from GCash is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.