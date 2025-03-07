Win a trip to Japan with the new Tic Tac Cherry blossom flavor!

Be transported to the land of the rising sun when you try Tic Tac’s Cherry Blossom, a new, limited-edition flavor that’s set to cover the world in pink this March!

Why stop at satisfying your sweet-tooth? Book a trip to see the real cherry blossoms by being one of three lucky winners of a P100,000 Trip.com voucher each!

MANILA, Philippines — The Tic Tac family is about to get larger with the launch of Tic Tac Cherry Blossom, a new, limited edition flavor bringing a taste of the Far East. With its delicate pink color, this flavor instantly brings to mind the beauty of Japan’s famous sakura forests.

Rattling into shelves this March, Cherry Blossom offers the perfect blend of floral sweetness and subtle fruity notes that’s sure to get Tic Tac fans hooked.

But the surprise does not end there! Go from tasting the notes of Japan to seeing it for yourself by joining this one-of-a-kind raffle:

Purchase any of the six flavors of Tic Tac and upload a photo of your receipt to tictacph.com.



During the promotion period of March 1 to April 25, three lucky winners will be chosen to receive a P100,000 Trip.com voucher each. This can be redeemed for flights, accommodations, activities and yes, even a trip to Japan!



Multiple entries are allowed until April 25. The more receipts you upload, the more chances you have of winning!

The Tic Tac Cherry Blossom is the latest offering following a long line of other flavors that have captured the taste buds of millions all over the world.

From the classically cool taste of Mint and Spearmint to the fun, fruity twist of Orange, Strawberry mix, Mandarin and Lemon-lime mix, Tic Tac continuously expands their range to satisfy every candy lover’s sweet tooth.

What are you waiting for? Shake up your taste buds with the new Cherry Blossom flavor while you still can. While you’re at it, explore the rest of the delicious lineup as well! Who knows? That little rattling confection might just take you all the way to Japan!

For more information, visit www.ferrero.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Tic Tac. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.