7 movies to watch this March at SM Cinema

MANILA, Philippines — An exciting March awaits movie fans as SM Cinema brings a strong lineup of films that are best seen on the big screen.

These movies are highly recommended to be experienced in the Director’s Club for enhanced viewing technology and exclusive atmosphere and in IMAX theaters for larger-than-life screens that create a more immersive experience.

Ne Zha 2 (Available on IMAX with Laser)

Premiere: March 12, 2025

This fantasy-adventure Chinese movie is taking the world by storm and currently holds the title of being the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Ne Zha 2, a myth-based tale that builds on the success of its 2019 predecessor, follows the new adventures of the rebellious deity Ne Zha and his friend, Ao Bing. Packed with breathtaking visuals, thrilling fight sequences, and relatable and inspiring themes, Ne Zha 2 is a must-see especially for fans of animated movies.

Oshi No Ko: The Final Act (SM Cinema exclusive)

Premiere: March 5, 2025

Based on the popular manga series by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, this Japanese live-action film blends fantasy and drama as it follows the deepening bond of Goro Amamiya with his favorite star, Ai Hoshino.

Island of Death (SM Cinema exclusive)

Premiere: March 5, 2025

This Indonesian horror film trails a group of people who are stranded on a mysterious island. As they desperately search for a way back to safety, they are confronted with a series of horrifying and unexplainable events.

Nocturnal (SM Cinema exclusive)

Premiere: March 5, 2025

In this Korean gripping thriller, Ha Jung-woo, who is known for his gritty performances in The Chaser and The Yellow Sea, is back on the silver screen as Min-tae (Ha Jung-woo), a man determined to uncover the mysteries behind his brother’s return as a corpse, his sister-in-law’s disappearance, and why a bestselling novel has predicted the tragedies in their lives.

404 (SM Cinema exclusive)

Premiere: March 12, 2025

A comedy-horror movie that showcases a battle between the living and the dead, Thai film 404 revolves around the life of young real estate swindler, Nakrob, who finds an abandoned hotel by the beach and turns it into a luxury hotel scam. Nakrob soon encounters challenges as he realizes that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of its original owner named Lalita who scares anyone that attempts to claim ownership of the property.

Mickey 17 (Available on IMAX)

Premiere: March 5, 2025

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel (Mickey 7). The story centers on Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), an “expendable” employee on a human colonization mission to the icy planet called Niflheim. This movie is best seen on IMAX to fully appreciate the cutting- edge special effects, making the science fiction elements more striking.

Snow White (Available on IMAX)

Premiere: March 19, 2025

Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1937 animated film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The adaptation is best seen on IMAX for viewers to experience a grand visual spectacle and an immersive musical experience.

