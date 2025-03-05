Women's Month: Party-list files resolution for March to be Bawal Bastos Awareness Month

Women, members of LGBTQIA+ community, and youth members of Akbayan hold a "Bawal ang Bastos" campaign to passing public utility vehicles (PUVs) along Elliptical Road in Quezon City on March 4, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Akbayan party-list Representative Perci Cendaña filed House Resolution 2247, which seeks to declare March as "Bawal Bastos Awareness Month."

The resolution is also urging the Philippine Commission on Women to conduct a Compliance Audit of public and private establishments on whether they effectively abide by the Safe Spaces Act.

Proposed indicators of the audit include conducting public awareness campaigns and anti-sexual harassment seminars, distribution of educational modules, and enforcement of Violation Against Women and Children or VAWC desks, among others.

"Hindi na dapat uso ang pambabastos sa kababaihan at sa iba pang kasarian. Bawal ang bastos sa kalye, sa opisina, sa social media, at lalo na sa gobyerno," said Cendaña. " Dapat ligtas ang lahat, saan man sila magpunta—walang excuse, walang palusot!"

He added the resolution hopes to raise awareness and cultivate a culture of gender-sensitivity and safe spaces where respect isn't seasonal and people shouldn't have VIP passes to be "bastos."

Last March 4, women and youth members of Akbayan distributed stickers and posters with hotline numbers for reporting gender-based harassment along Quezon City's Elliptical Road to public transport drivers and commuters. — With reports from Jose Rodel Clapano and Mark Ernest Villeza

