Join SMâ€™s 5th Annual International Women's Day Summit

Join SM’s 5th Annual International Women's Day Summit

Get inspired by 14 women leaders

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls celebrates women's empowerment with its 5th annual International Women's Day Summit, "Women Inspiring Women," on March 7, Friday, 10 a.m., at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura.

This powerful event champions female leadership and a gender-inclusive future. It’s free of charge and open to all, but hurry, as slots are limited. Please download the SM Malls Online app to register.

At last year’s International Women’s Day Summit, keynote speaker Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda (third from left) is joined by (from right) SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, UN Women Country Programme coordinator Rosalyn Mesina, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) officer-in-charge Atty. Khay Ann Magundayao-Borlado and deputy executive director Kristine Balmes, and moderator Bernadette Sembrano

The summit features influential speakers including internet sensation Small Laude, sex therapist Rica Cruz, and Forbes 30 Under 30 awardee Amanda Cua. UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador Karen Davila will host the program, which will explore topics like technology, safe spaces, business, beauty and e-commerce.

"Women Inspiring Women" underscores SM Supermalls' commitment to women's empowerment.

Register now by downloading the SM Malls Online app and stay tuned for updates by visiting www.smsupermalls.com or by following @smsupermalls on social media.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.