SM Mall of Asia unveils MOA Sky with spectacular event

MANILA, Philippines — SM Mall of Asia (MOA) recently opened its stunning new attraction, the 55,000 sqm MOA Sky, with a launch event that was nothing short of extraordinary. It was a whirlwind of entertainment, celebration and community spirit, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories.

A grand opening with dance and inspiration

The event began with a captivating performance by the National University (NU) Dance Company, followed by an inspiring speech from SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, who highlighted the MOA Sky's vision and community significance.

“The MOA Sky isn't just an expansion; it's an exciting transformation. SM MOA already was a world-class destination as one of the world’s ten biggest malls, but today, aside from a host of new brands and world-renowned tenant partners within the mall—we have a larger-than-life playground where every experience is bigger and bolder,” he shared.

The MOA Sky offers diverse attractions, including a FIFA-standard football pitch, a tranquil sanctuary, a lively amphitheater, a 3-megawatt solar rooftop, and an expansive paw park.

A visually stunning MOA Sky video then took viewers on a virtual tour of the breathtaking space, building anticipation for the real experience.

The MOA Sky tour: A journey through themed delights

The heart of the event was the MOA Sky Tour, where attendees were guided through various themed stops. The first stop, the 1,800-seat FIFA-grade MOA Football Pitch, was a highlight, featuring the Filipinas, the Philippines' women's national football team, generating immense excitement among sports enthusiasts.

Photo Release (From left) The Philippines' women's national football players Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada, alongside Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez, SM Prime Holdings (SM Prime) president Jeffrey Lim, SM Prime chairman of the executive committee Hans Sy, Pasay City's Leslie Ann Calixto-Rubiano, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, PFF National Teams assistant manager Mikkel Paris and director Freddy Gonzalez, and fellow national team players Jackie Sawicki, Chandler McDaniel and Olivia McDaniel.

The MOA Football Pitch, with its 1,800 seats and world-class design, stands ready for global tournaments, college games and electrifying matches.

The tour continued with a photo opportunity at the MOA Sanctuary, debuting its exhibition this March. Nestled within a lush garden, it offers a serene escape for contemplation, with a central oval glass structure serving as both a prayer space and art gallery. The tour then moved to a lively celebration at the North Sky Plaza, featuring Filipino-American artist Jefre's 12 4-meter-tall Zodiac-themed art installations.

The MOA Sky Sanctuary presents a tranquil escape, inviting visitors to find peace within its gardens.

Sustainability and pet-friendly fun

The tour also showcased SM Prime's commitment to sustainability with a stop at the 3-megawatt solar photovoltaic rooftop that harnesses the sun's energy for a brighter tomorrow.

SM Prime powers the MOA Sky with a 3-megawatt solar rooftop, showcasing their ongoing commitment to sustainable energy.

Animal lovers then enjoyed a Dalbong (a Philippine Corgi dog that won a world title at the World Dog Show 2023 held in Switzerland) exhibition at the sprawling 577-sqm Paw Park.

Dalbong, the champion Philippine Corgi, charms visitors at the 577-sqm Paw Park within the MOA Sky.

The sixth stop, the South Plaza, was a hub of artistic expression with live artists such as Jouache Panaligan, Erwin Grino, Rai Cruz and AC Bautista.

Music, fireworks and a mesmerizing drone show

As the sun began to set, the energy shifted towards the highly anticipated concert featuring Filipino singer-songwriter Adie, alternative rock band Hale, and indie pop band December Avenue at the MOA Amphitheater. The night sky then lit up with a spectacular fireworks display, followed by a mesmerizing drone show that led the crowd toward the MOA Football Pitch.

At the MOA Amphitheater, the crowd revels in the live performances of Adie, Hale, and December Avenue.

The MOA Football Pitch, a FIFA-grade, 1,800-seat field, can stage global tournaments, college games, and high-energy competitions.

A drone display enhances the excitement of the Filipinas, the Philippines' women's national football team, exhibition game at the MOA Football Pitch.

A thrilling finale: Filipinas exhibition game

The evening culminated in an exhilarating Filipinas Exhibition Football Game, showcasing the talent and passion of the national women's football team. A second drone show during halftime added to the spectacle, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

A landmark celebration of community and entertainment

The MOA Sky launch was a resounding success, demonstrating SM Supermalls' commitment to providing world-class entertainment and experiences. The event not only celebrated the opening of a new landmark but also brought the community together for a night of joy and celebration.

The MOA Sky is poised to become a must-visit destination, offering breathtaking views and a unique blend of entertainment, culture and community spirit.

