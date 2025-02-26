Filipino singer and songwriter Quest pens ‘Enough’ song for World Vision campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Music has long been a powerful means to connect with people and reach larger communities. Through lyrics, melodies or even artists they admire, individuals can find aspects of a song that resonate with them, inspiring hope, joy and justice in their lives.

Understanding the powerful effect of music, World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, has entrusted Quest, an award-winning Filipino hip-hop and R&B singer and songwriter, to create the theme song for the “Enough” campaign.

This global initiative aims to end child hunger and bring justice, hope, and joy to children worldwide.

According to a 2022 study by the Joint Malnutrition Estimates of the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the World Bank, about 148.1 million children worldwide under the age of five were found to be stunted, while 45 million were wasted.

Children in the Philippines face the same challenges. A global Ipsos study conducted on behalf of World Vision in 2023 revealed that 66% of Filipino adults are worried about finding the money to buy food for their families. 35% have not known where their next meal will come from.

A series of consultations conducted by World Vision in local children’s congresses in the Philippines also revealed that Filipino children view hunger as a challenge (hamon) or a problem (suliranin) faced by individuals, families, communities and nations.

To overcome this, children recommend harnessing national and local resources.

“We should have enough food for us to be healthy individuals,” a young participant from Luzon asserted.

The song, titled Enough, uses the campaign’s name to express its multiple significant meanings.

“I wanted to say enough of what is happening, and that we also have enough to end it. I wanted to play with words in that statement,” Quest explained.

Enough will be accompanied by a music video highlighting World Vision activities that enrich the lives of Filipino children and communities, including education, health, nutrition and the strengthening of relationships with God.

The video will also feature star-studded appearances from World Vision Philippines’ current ambassadors and advocates, ranging from actors and singers to TV personalities.

Kapuso actress and long-time World Vision ambassador Jasmine Curtis-Smith, who will also appear in the music video, shared, “I hope it reaches national and local leaders, as well as private groups and fellow NGOs, so they can see there are ways to combat something that’s not tangible. It’s not something you can touch, and it’s not something that can change overnight.”

She added, “But if you continuously work on it, trying to reach more communities and figuring out how to provide better access to nourishment and educate local leaders, that’s progress in ending the problem of hunger and bringing justice to those in need.”

Like Jasmine, Quest was more than happy to be part of this campaign aimed at ending child hunger: “When World Vision asked me to create a song for their campaign, I didn’t hesitate. I was ready to take on the challenge.”

He hopes that, as a musician, he can leave a positive legacy through songs that inspire hope and joy, and that will outlast him. “This is a good project, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” he said.

Through Quest’s Enough, World Vision hopes to touch the hearts of many, motivating others to get involved in campaigns like Enough to end global child hunger and bring hope, joy, and justice to those who need it most.

The song is now available on various streaming sites including Spotify, Youtube Music and Apple Music. Listeners can also find Enough on World Vision Philippines' official social media accounts.

Visit the World Vision website and follow World Vision Philippines’ official social media pages: @worldvisionph on Facebook and Twitter, and @worldvisionphl on Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This press release from World Vision Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.