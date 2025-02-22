'Totoong second chance': Charity accepts exes' items as donations

Just days after Valentine's Day, Caritas Manila began announcing on social media that it would be accepting Break Up Boxes as donations.

MANILA, Philippines — Non-profit organization and charity Caritas Manila is calling on individuals to donate items and clothes that used to belong to their exes.

Some humorous art cards had text that read "Bago mag move-on, need muna mag ligpit," "Your ex may not have a second chance, but their belongings do," and "Break Up Box, now available! For your emotionally unavailable ex."

Even the post's captions had some fun with the initiative: "With the Break Up Box, you can let go of the past" and "Ready ka na bang i-let go ang mga gamit ni ex at ang iyong feelings?"

A video even highlighted that by sending an ex's things, the charity would give in return a "moving on" card.

The charity is accepting Break Up Boxes in seven outlets around Metro Manila.

Donated items will be sold at Segunda Mana stores and proceeds will fund Caritas Manila's programs for education, disaster response, and livelihood assistance.

