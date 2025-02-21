Philmar Alipayo covers controversial tattoo; Pernilla’s photos still at Happy Islanders café

This photograph taken on February 20, 2025 shows surfer and Happy Islanders Surf Club owner Philmar Alipayo (right) with pictures by Swedish photographer Pernilla Sjoo as backdrop. Philmar about to take his breakfast alone at the surf shop and cafe (inset)

SIARGAO, Philippines — Looks like it is not yet friendship over for pro surfer Philmar Alipayo, his partner Andi Eigenmann, and running advocate Pernilla Sjoo, after Sjoo’s photos were spotted in Philmar’s Happy Islanders Surf Club in Siargao yesterday.

Philstar.com visited the surf shop and café yesterday in the hopes of seeing Andi, whose shift at the café reportedly starts at the hour of the visit.

But instead of Andi, Philstar.com spotted Philmar about to have his breakfast – but alone and not with Andi and their kids.

His eyes were red and he covered his tattooed body with a hoodie.

“’Wag muna video. Marami pa kasing nangyayari. Picture muna ha,” he asked Philstar.com and another reporter from TV5 as they requested for a quick snapshot with the surfer, whose name adorns the café’s business registration permits plastered by the café’s counter.

Philmar entertained the café’s guests as they took pictures with him with Pernilla’s photos peppering the café’s walls as backdrop. The pictures showed surfers basking in Siargao's beauty – from its emerald waters to its majestic sunset.

It can be recalled that Philmar and Pernilla became viral recently after Andi posted cryptic posts about “a friend” getting a “love couples tattoo” with “another person's life partner” “without consultation.”

Internet users interpreted Andi’s posts as alluding to Philmar and Pernilla, who got matching 224 tattoos. “224” means “Today, Tomorrow, Forever.”

Sjoo’s friend, actor Derek Ramsay, defended the Swedish photographer and said that the tattoo did not insinuate cheating, but was just a “tropa” (friendship) tattoo since Philmar and Pernilla had been good friends even before Andi met Philmar.

Derek, however, mentioned in his interview with Ogie Diaz that while Philmar and Pernilla wronged Andi by having matching tattoos, Andi also made a mistake by posting about it on social media and not dealing with the matter privately.

In casual conversations with Philstar.com, locals defended Philmar, saying that while Andi came from a family of showbiz royalties, Philmar is not just a surfer, but also an entrepreneur from the allegedly landed Alipayo family of Surigao, and as such, has been well-respected in the community.

Philmar has since posted that all is now well between him and Andi.

Island Tattoo Piercing Studio, located near Philmar’s Happy Islanders Surf Club near the famous surfing spot Cloud 9, posted about the couple getting inked together.

