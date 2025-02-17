Donald Lim among 25 global communication experts at IABC Asia Pacific Fusion 2025 in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Donald Lim, president and COO of DITO CME Holdings, is among the 25 communication experts from around the world at IABC Asia Pacific Fusion 2025, a regional conference happening on March 17 and 18 at the EDSA Shangri-La, Manila.

Lim, who is also the chief innovation officer of Udenna Corporation and regarded as one of the founding fathers of digital marketing in the Philippines, will speak on "The Future of Work and Communications in the World of Web3 and AI," exploring how emerging technologies are reshaping industries and corporate communication strategies.

This year’s Fusion conference will bring together speakers from Australia, Canada, Egypt, India, Singapore and the Philippines to discuss the theme "Connect, Communicate, Catalyse."

The two-day program will feature in-depth sessions on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, crisis communications, ESG, internal communications, and change communication.

Leading the speaker lineup is Helen Brown, who will deliver the keynote address "Navigating the Complexity: Insights into a Dynamic Asia-Pacific," setting the stage for discussions on the evolving role of communication in today’s fast-changing world.

Alongside Lim, notable Filipino speakers include Brick Management Consulting founder Myke Santos and Energy Development Corporation head of corporate communications Frances Ariola. Ardent Communications founder Ana Pista will join a panel on responsible AI.

Photo Release Speakers at Fusion 2025 (clockwise from top left) Donald Lim, Frances Ariola, Myke Santos and Ana Pista

Other international speakers featured at Fusion 2025 include Zora Artis, Natalie Savkoski, Anshuman Kumar, Subhamoy Das, Adrian Cropley, Marzia Sager, Maycko Macapugas, Kate Keilson, Mel Loy, Anne Wickham, Michael Webster, David Hawkins, Cameron Craig, Sabrina Azmi, Shea Evans, Gurpreet K Bhatia, Fady Ramzy, Hermant Gaule, and Melissa Arulappan. Guiding the attendees through the conference as emcee will be David Imber.

Beyond the insightful discussions, Fusion 2025 offers attendees access to exclusive networking opportunities, including the IABC Asia Pacific Silver Quill Awards and the Communicator of the Year Awards, which celebrate excellence in communication, and the Workvivo-sponsored networking drinks reception on March 17.

Regular ticket prices are now in effect, with a special rate for attendees in the Philippines at P16,000+ for IABC members and P17,000+ for non-members. Those interested in purchasing tickets in Philippine pesos may contact IABC Philippines.

For a seamless conference experience, attendees can take advantage of a special accommodation rate of PHP 8,500 per night, inclusive of breakfast, at EDSA Shangri-La, Manila, for stays between March 13 to 21.

Fusion 2025 is made possible through the support of Workvivo as the Platinum Sponsor; Energy Development Corporation, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Mahlab, Cebu Pacific, PLDT Home and CARMA as Gold Sponsors; and Converge ICT and Meralco as Bronze Sponsors. Media partners include Philstar.com, ANC (ABS-CBN News Channel), Bilyonaryo, and GMA Network Inc.

To learn more about the agenda, speakers, and registration details, visit www.iabcfusionconference.com.