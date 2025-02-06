Sharon Cuneta recalls being canceled at buffets because of 'Mag-Sharon'

MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos attending gatherings nowadays, "Mag-Sharon" or the act of taking out food from the buffet has become a butt joke.

At the recent launch of InLife's Retire Assure plan for which Sharon Cuneta was the endorser, the "Megastar" and inspiration behind the many "Mag-Sharon" memes sang "Kahit Maputi na ang Buhok Ko" instead of her usual "Bituing Walang Ningning," where the lyrics "Balutin mo" describe the act of "Mag-Sharon."

"'Pag mayroong mga gatherings at 'yung picture ko, may X, walang Sharon, parang naging part na ng, sa tingin ko, pop culture," Cuneta said when asked for a reaction to the memes.

"So natutuwa ako kasi kahit papaano, 'yung younger generation, nakikilala nila ako, nagtatanong sila, 'Sino 'yan? Bakit 'yan? What's 'Balutin'?' So nakakatulong sila sa pag-reintroduce ng 'Bituing Walang Ningning.' I laugh a lot when there's something like that na they tag me in. I find it so sweet, funny."

According to her, although she is happy that her movies, songs and other works touch people's lives, she wants to be remembered more "for being a good person, authentic."

"That's my dream," she said.

Because of the memes, Sharon was able to use "Mag-Sharon" as a catchphrase for an InLife ad, with a tagline that goes, "Mag-Sharon para sa kinabukasan." — Video by Deni Bernardo

