From art scene to academia: An NIE lecturer's unconventional path to linguistic research

MANILA, Philippines — In this age of rapid globalization, the ability to navigate multiple languages and cultures has become essential. For many Filipinos, pursuing overseas education represents a gateway to academic and professional growth, a path to personal development, and a platform to make a global impact.

The National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), has become a leading institute in this pursuit, attracting students globally to explore new ideas in linguistics and multicultural education.

Today, we spotlight one of NIE’s accomplished lecturers, Dr. Mark Fifer Seilhamer, whose journey from underground art and music scenes to impactful research in language and identity highlights that education can be life changing.

From music and art to language and identity

Hailing originally from the US, Dr. Seilhamer’s academic journey is a story that is unexpected and intriguing. Initially rooted in the creative arts, Dr. Seilhamer spent the 1990s immersed in art and music, running an independent record label, touring Japan, and engaging with its underground music scene.

These experiences sparked a fascination with language as he began to learn Japanese, which ultimately redirected his life towards linguistic studies. In 2000, Dr. Seilhamer made the defining decision to pursue linguistics academically, a choice that has shaped his life ever since.

Dr. Seilhamer’s research now centers in language and identity, particularly how individuals navigate their unique linguistic repertoires. He is also deeply invested in exploring language ideologies and attitudes—factors that influence how people perceive and interact with language.

Before joining NIE, Dr. Seilhamer journeyed through academia in San Francisco, Hawaii, Taiwan, Japan and, finally, Singapore. These global experiences broadened his perspective on language and identity and deepened his expertise in multicultural settings. While working towards his PhD in Singapore, Dr. Seilhamer enthusiastically embraced Singlish, which captivated him as a complex expression of Singapore’s linguistic diversity.

The experience not only expanded Dr. Seilhamer’s research focus but also played a role in establishing his long-lasting relationship with Singapore, where he eventually became a citizen.

Now at NIE for nearly a decade, Dr. Seilhamer is a member of the English Language and Literature (ELL) Department, committed to creating a collaborative and innovative research environment. His career choice to join NIE was deliberate, drawn by the institute’s academic rigor and the opportunity to contribute to a community that values diversity and interdisciplinary approaches.

“I was already quite familiar with the research of numerous NIE ELL faculty members and was quite confident that a comfortable niche could be found there for my own teaching and research,” recalled Dr. Seilhamer.

The journey through the unknown

Research can often seem daunting, especially for those with limited exposure to academic methodologies. Reflecting on his own journey, Dr. Seilhamer offers words of encouragement to anyone contemplating a graduate program in research: “Don’t let your initial conceptions of research limit you or discourage you.”

Dr. Seilhamer’s perspective is rooted in his experience where he discovered the endless possibilities within qualitative research while studying in Hawaii.

“At that point, I really embraced qualitative case study research, and have never looked back,” smiled Dr. Seilhamer. This open-minded approach has since defined his career, allowing him to continually explore language and identity through storytelling and ethnography.

For Filipino students who may be hesitant to pursue graduate research, Dr. Seilhamer’s advice connects on a practical level. The Philippines has a strong tradition of education, with many Filipinos viewing education as a pathway to success and a means to contribute back to society.

Embracing research as an evolving field, rather than a rigid path, can make this journey fulfilling and unexpected. “If the academic space is one that you have an interest in occupying, there is sure to be some kind of research that is appropriate for you—it’s just a matter of finding it!” quipped Dr. Seilhamer.

The art of conveying research

Rather than relying solely on statistical analyses or rigid methodologies, Dr. Seilhamer’s approach to research lies in storytelling, bringing human experiences to the forefront. Using ethnographic techniques such as semi-structured interviews and participant observations, Dr. Seilhamer brings forward the personal stories of his research participants, allowing readers to understand complex linguistic concepts through relatable narratives.

This method gives depth to language studies, humanizing academic insights and making them accessible to a broader audience.

Regarding what he hopes to achieve with his research, Dr. Seilhamer shared thoughtfully, “I do have lofty societal-level aims, such as playing some part in influencing Singapore language-in-education policies. But I also have the more modest aim of promoting my research orientation within the scholarly community—simply helping others see the value in case studies—gaining in-depth understanding of particular cases and recognizing that so much public domain sociolinguistic data surrounds us at all times in the form of the linguistic landscape around us.”

However, in any research journey, challenges are inevitable. Dr. Seilhamer’s experiences have shown that when obstacles arise, they can often lead to new and fruitful directions. From adjusting research sites to changing focal points, he emphasized the importance of flexibility. This mindset allowed for unexpected discoveries that ultimately led to positive outcomes.

The impact of Dr. Seilhamer’s work extends beyond NIE’s walls. Although gauging the full reach of his research is challenging, he often receives feedback from students and researchers worldwide who have been influenced by his insights.

Some of these have gone on to become valuable collaborators, both for his research and his teaching. These affirmations, Dr. Seilhamer says, are the most gratifying part of his academic career, serving as a reminder of the global potential of research to inspire, challenge and educate.

Why NIE Singapore?

When asked why international students should consider NIE, Dr. Seilhamer highlights Singapore’s unique multicultural landscape, which provides a stimulating backdrop for research. He described Singapore as a “vibrant multilingual, multicultural environment”—a place where diverse languages, identifies and ideologies converge.

This environment is particularly conducive to research in fields like linguistics and language-related inquiry, as students are constantly exposed to real-world applications of their studies.

A call to aspiring Filipino scholars: Your journey begins at NIE

As Dr. Seilhamer’s experiences show, the path to research is seldom linear, but it is always rewarding for those who have the courage to pursue it. For Filipino students considering overseas education, Singapore presents an ideal blend of cultural familiarity and fresh perspectives.

At NIE, students find a strong network of support and expertise within academic departments known for their broad range of research interests. This collaborative environment enables students to engage with scholars from all over the world, creating an enriching academic experience that embraces the unexpected and drives meaningful impact.

