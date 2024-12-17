WATCH: Philstar.com's Christmas outreach party with Caritas Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment section recently held an outreach program to feed and party with 50 children inside the Caritas Manila in Pandacan, Manila.

The party started and ended with sumptuous meals from Bernardo family, McDonald's Happy Meals from Eggshell Worldwide Communications Inc., and Greenwich via MSL Group (Lendl Fabella, Mika Borillo and team).

The kids actively participated in fun parlor games and won prizes donated by:

Atty. Nicolo Bernardo, Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo and family

Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Bernardo and family Lualhati Fausto

Angie Limbaco (First Tier Brands, Browne Communications)

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Deputy Editor Kathleen Llemit

Lifestyle and Entertainment Deputy Editor Kathleen Llemit Elay Leyco Chua

MQuest Ventures / MediaQuest Holdings

GMA Network

Star Magic (c/o Thess Gubi)

Fiesta in America (c/o Nestor Cuartero)

Eng Bee Tin (c/o Shirley Pizarro)

PLDT (c/o Strategic Works Inc.)

The kids and Caritas' volunteers also received books and Noche Buena packages from Bernardo family.

A total of 100 kids, plus volunteers, from urban poor communities participated at the morning and afternoon Christmas parties, with 50 kids per batch.

RELATED: How to organize an outreach project with Caritas Manila