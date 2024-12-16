MVP-led Landco Pacific's 2nd US Roadshow celebrates Filipino-American leaders and entrepreneurs in California

In honor of Filipino-American History Month and as part of its US Roadshow, Landco Pacific hosts and co-organizes with Marcie Taylor a special dinner for Filipino-American leaders and entrepreneurs at Terrace by Mix Mix in Costa Mesa, California. (Front, seated) Landco Pacific president and CEO Erickson Manzano (center) with (from left) Landco Pacific VP for commercial and customer experience Gerard Penaflor, Giselle Toengi-Walters, and Flipp Family's Jenn Estacio and Angel Jones.

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Filipino-American History Month, Landco Pacific Corporation held an intimate gathering of Filipino-American community comprised of leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals at the Terrace by Mix Mix in South Coast Plaza, California.

Landco Pacific, renowned for pioneering premium landscapes for more than 30 years and a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) with its chairman, Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP) is committed to building mixed-use beach and leisure communities in Batangas and across the Philippines to cater to the evolving needs of Filipinos around the world.

Recognized in the prestigious 2024 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards as a Highly Commended Best Lifestyle Developer for its latest premium developments of Leisure Tourism Estates 15-hectare CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) and 23-hectare Club Laiya, San Juan, Batangas, Landco Pacific shared the exciting investment opportunities at these Landco BeachTowns with a dozen influential Filipino-American figures from diverse industries such as medicine, law, business, culinary and hospitality in the exclusive dinner.

The event was co-organized with Fil-Am marketing maven Marcelline "Marcie" Taylor. Guests were treated to a Filipino-inspired fusion menu prepared by Chef Ross Pangilinan, adding a cultural touch to the evening’s celebration.

The special dinner for the influential leaders of the Fil-Am community was one of the highlights of Landco Pacific Corporation’s US Roadshow. (From left) Giselle Toengi-Walters, Marcie Taylor and Angel Jones.

“At Landco Pacific, we are dedicated to creating vibrant beachfront communities where Filipinos, returning home from the US and around the world, can realize their dream to truly feel at home. Our vision goes beyond building properties; we aim to foster lasting connections, promote sustainable living in a beach resort setting, and create premium spaces that they can enjoy now and pass down the line as lasting legacies," stated Landco CEO Erickson Manzano

Landco Pacific’s latest developments are comprised of the iconic beachfront condotels: The Nautilus at CaSoBe and The Spinnaker at Club Laiya, along with beachfront luxury condominium The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego, Nasugbu, Batangas. The condotels offer excellent rental income potential from the tourist market.

These properties are highly sought-after, given Landco Pacific’s track record of high-value appreciation with its legacy project of Punta Fuego in Batangas growing in value to about 1,000% since it was launched in the ’90s; development of renowned and coveted prime residential and leisure properties in key cities across the country; and financial strength as a subsidiary of MPIC.

Landco Pacific VP for commercial and customer experience Gerard Peñaflor, along with select colleagues, also shared insights into their mission to build communities and their ongoing projects in the Philippines.

The dinner fostered meaningful conversations and created a space for reflection on the shared heritage of Filipino-Americans, encouraging collaboration and stronger community ties and discussion on the exciting investment opportunities in the beach paradise of the Philippines.

At Landco Pacific’s special dinner in California are Atty. Kay Alparce and Therese Miu of Rising Filipinas.

Dream beachfront homes

The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego

The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego, a Winner in the recent PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards for Best Waterfront Condominium Development, and Highly Commended as the Best Lifestyle Condominium Development, marks a new era in upscale beachfront living. Set in the prestigious Punta Fuego community in the Philippines, the exclusive residential condominium represents the final opportunity to become part of an elite legacy.

The Residences is poised as a pinnacle of luxury, offering exclusive one to three-bedroom apartments within its beachfront condominium, comprising three clusters. These residences boast low-density living, panoramic views of Nasugbu Bay, and a seamless blend of Spanish Mediterranean and Asian Tropical architecture.

Punta Fuego, developed by Landco Pacific Corp.and Roxaco Land Corp. in the 1990s, stands out among Nasugbu’s developments for its prestigious marina, golf course, and distinguished community, commanding a fourfold price premium over adjacent areas.

Unit owners will enjoy the privileges of Club Association Membership, granting access to the exclusive amenities of Club Punta Fuego and the Landco Privilege Club Program. With the commitment to maintain its high environmental and community standards, The Residences represents not just a home but a legacy within an idyllic and exclusive seaside sanctuary.

Dinner and conversation on shared Fil-Am heritage at Landco Pacific’s gathering. Angel Jones listens to chef Henry Pineda of Lolas by MFK.

The Nautilus

The new-launched 10-storey The Nautilus at CaSoBe draws its inspiration from the famous submarine Nautilus featured in Jules Verne's classic novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Commanding like a ship on the shore, the iconic structure of The Nautilus carves the beach skyline as a homage to the fictional Nautilus, captained by the enigmatic Captain Nemo, known for its advanced technology, mysterious allure, and exploration of the unknown depths of the ocean.

The Nautilus is master-planned by an award-winning international team of designers and thought leaders of sustainable built environments of Pomeroy Studio in Singapore and its architecture is designed by Visionarch, ranked 57th in the World Architecture 100 in 2024.

The Nautilus also features hotel amenities, rental income opportunities and access to the CaSoBe hospitality and leisure facilities.

Special guests at the Landco Pacific Dinner in California: Flipp Family's Jenn Estacio with FilAm ARTS executive director Giselle Toengi-Walters.

The Spinnaker

The Spinnaker at Club Laiya, a Winner of The Best Condominium Architectural Design and Highly Commended as the Best Investment Condominium Development at the 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, is an iconic beachfront condotel at Club Laiya. It was acclaimed at the 2024-2025 Asia Pacific Property Awards organized by the International Property Awards (IPA) as Best Sustainable Residential Development with Five Stars in the Philippines and Winner for Condominium Development in the Philippines.

An iconic architectural landmark resembling its namesake headsail of a yacht, in full swing, the 22-story The Spinnaker is a captivating medium-rise beachfront premium condominium, with terraced levels and luxurious cuts, features an exclusive 4th-floor infinity pool, and positive Miami vibes.

Angel Jones is flanked by Dr. Mary Anne Lomboy and husband Dr. Jose Lomboy.

The Spinnaker offers hotel-like amenities in its building: a well-designed lobby, commercial spaces for dining and leisure activities, drop-off area, common and podium parking, meeting rooms and storage rooms, gym and spa, 25-meter Infinity lap pool, kid's pool, lounge area, bar, kid's play zone, ballroom for social and corporate functions, a sky bar and helipad.

Residents and investors of the property have access to Club Laiya amenities and activities; benefits under the Landco Privilege Program and hassle-free investment under the optional lease-back program with certain conditions.

For more information about Landco Pacific Corporation, visit https://www.landco.ph/ or FB page: https://www.facebook.com/LandcoPacificCorporation.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Landco Pacific Corp. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.