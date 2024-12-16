Watsons Club Exclusives you donâ€™t want to miss

Watsons Club Exclusives you don’t want to miss

From concerts to coupons, this membership unlocks a world of perks

MANILA, Philippines — With so many membership cards out there, it can be hard to tell which ones offer the best value. What if there was a membership that went beyond just savings to offer one-of-a-kind experiences and VIP-level perks?

Enter Watsons Club—a membership program designed not only to give you exclusive access to exciting discounts and offers but also to bring unforgettable events, like the Watsons Playlist concert.

Who would’ve known that by simply downloading an app, you’ll be able to get exclusive access to a star studded concert? One of the most anticipated perks for Watsons Club members is access to Watsons Playlist.

Held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, this year’s concert was a celebration of Filipino music and community, with electrifying performances by P-Pop icons like SB19, Hori7on, ALAMAT, KAIA and G22.

Hori7on

Watsons Playlist 2024 trended across social media with hashtags like #WatsonsPH and #WatsonsPlaylist as fans shared their experiences, showing just how much of a cultural phenomenon the concert had become.

Watsons Club members enjoyed special concert perks, including early-bird access and exclusive merchandise. But Watsons Playlist isn’t just a one-time event—it’s a community experience and a celebration of the Filipino spirit, and Watsons is already preparing for an even bigger show in 2025! This is why it is ideal to become a Watsons Club member as soon as you can.

G22 and KAIA

When you join Watsons Club, you’re not just signing up for an ordinary discount card. This membership offers lifetime benefits that truly stand out, providing exclusive promotions and deeper discounts on essential health and beauty products both in-store and online. With no expiration, once you join, you’re set for life, enjoying year-round perks.

Members earn points with every P200 spent, which can be redeemed for savings on future purchases. Plus, Watsons collaborates with leading brands to enhance your experience, making it a gateway to valuable extras that elevate your membership even further.

Joining Watsons Club is simple through the Watsons app or website. Just register your mobile number, validate with a one-time PIN, and fill in a few details to activate your virtual card. Once a member, you’ll instantly enjoy discounts, start earning points, and unlock exclusive offers all managed easily through the Watsons app, where you can view your real-time rewards balance.Make sure to tune in to Watsons’ social media pages in the coming months! For those looking to maximize their wellness, beauty, and entertainment experiences, Watsons Club is the membership you don’t want to miss.

With next year’s Watsons Playlist concert already in the works, now’s the perfect time to join. Download the Watsons app from Google Play or the App Store and discover what it means to be part of a membership that genuinely cares about creating moments that matter.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.