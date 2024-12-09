Why we should all make the switch to clean lighting

MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that lighting can account for up to 40% of a city’s electricity use?

“That’s why all of us, from both public and private sectors, must seek solutions that are readily available and easy to achieve like making the switch to ‘clean lighting,’” stressed Sen. Win Gatchalian, author of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, who called for collective action at the launch of the “Green Switch initiative” of Signify, a global leader in lighting, held early this year in Manila.

And one of the fastest ways to cut electricity consumption, costs, and carbon emissions is to switch to LED lighting, connected LED lighting, and solar lighting not just in our own homes, but also in offices, public and outdoor spaces, even roadways.

Reports have it that switching businesses and cities around the globe to LED lighting would eliminate 420 million tons of global CO2 emissions and save 850 TWh of energy. That’s enough to power 380 million households a year!

Let there be (LED) light

“With rising energy costs and increasing awareness of climate change, the government and the industry players in the Philippines are adopting sustainable practices,” said Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, country leader for Professional Business, Signify Philippines, during the launch of Philips UltraEfficient Professional Range at the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) Convention last Nov. 27 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Setting new benchmarks in energy efficiency and sustainability, this new innovative range achieves up to 50% energy savings compared to standard LEDs, “significantly lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions while maintaining superior light quality,” added Chandrasekhar.

Designed for professional applications across industries, the Philips UltraEfficient range includes a versatile selection of products such as LED panels, downlights, recessed luminaires and specialized solutions for outdoor and industrial use. These include the RoadFlair Pro UltraEfficient Street Lights, GreenSpace G6 UltraEfficient Downlights, GreenPerform Elite Highbay G2 UltraEfficient, UltraEfficient LED Flood Light, Panel, Strip and Batten.

With a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours—three times longer than standard LEDs—these lights reduce the need for frequent replacements, cutting both costs and environmental waste.

Save up to 50% on electricity costs with Signify Philips UltraEfficient Lights.

To further enhance energy optimization, the range integrates with Signify’s Interact lighting system. This Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technology allows users to monitor and manage lighting remotely via an intuitive smart dashboard, enabling businesses to achieve peak operational efficiency and energy savings.

“Again, the range is for professional applications. So if you want to check out and buy these products, visit our website or give us a call,” said Chandrasekha. “But we do have sustainable lighting fixtures for the home as well which are readily available in stores nationwide.”

At Signify, light is more than just illumination.

“It’s a universal language, a tool for communication, and a catalyst for innovation. It enables smart connectivity, enhances well-being, and drives sustainability,” Chandrasekha added.

Philips UltraEfficient range exemplifies the company’s vision of a sustainable future, enabling businesses to contribute to global efforts in combating climate change—one light bulb at a time!

For details about Signify and its portfolio of sustainable lighting solutions, visit www.signify.com/en-ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Signify. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.