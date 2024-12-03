AS Watson boosts global expansion by unveiling its 16,800th store worldwide

MANILA, Philippines — AS Watson, the parent company of Watsons Philippines, announced the grand opening of its 16,800th store worldwide, further consolidating its position as the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, with a portfolio of 12 brands operating across 29 markets. This store was opened in Rotterdam, marking a remarkable milestone in AS Watson’s ongoing expansion and its commitment to delivering a seamless and exceptional O+O (Offline plus Online) customer experience.

Dr. Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson, expressed her excitement at the store opening ceremony, “The opening of our 16,800th store represents more than our growth as a company—it symbolizes our commitment to serving the communities worldwide. With every store we open, we create jobs, foster customer relationships and build lasting trust.”

“16,800 is a number with special meaning in Chinese culture. The number 6 symbolises ‘everything goes smoothly’ while 8 represents ‘good fortune’. We embrace the special meaning of this milestone and look forward to a future of lasting success and prosperity, not only for our business growth but also in extending these best wishes for a brighter future for the world during this festive Christmas season,” Malina added.

Commitment to continuous growth

Ed van de Weerd, CEO of AS Watson Benelux, remarked, "We’re honoured that AS Watson’s 16,800th store worldwide opens in vibrant Rotterdam, demonstrating AS Watson’s steadfast commitment to growth in the Benelux region and globally. As the No. 1 health and beauty retailer in the Netherlands, Kruidvat serves its customers with nearly 1,000 O+O stores and over 24,000 passionate colleagues and has become an integral part of many Dutch people’s lives.”

The brand-new store will serve over 11,000 customers every week. As one of the largest Kruidvat stores, it spans over 770 square meters and is designed to enhance O+O shopping experience with clear in-store navigation. The store offers an extensive assortment of over 36,000 products, making it the largest selection among all Kruidvat stores.

Watsons Philippines operates in over 1,100 stores nationwide, reflecting its commitment to bringing health, wellness and beauty closer to every Filipino. Enhancing this experience is the Watsons app, which provides customers access to exclusive deals, personalized recommendations and convenient services such as Click & Collect and home delivery.

Looking ahead, AS Watson remains committed to innovation and excellence in customer experience, and will continue its growth journey with the purpose of putting a smile on the customers’ faces today and tomorrow.

Visit www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/ for more information.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.