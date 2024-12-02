GH Mall's first Christmas tree lighting kicks off â€˜Larger than Lifeâ€™ celebration

GH Mall's first Christmas tree lighting kicks off ‘Larger than Life’ celebration

MANILA, Philippines — GH Mall unveiled a stunning all-red Christmas tree made with oversized baubles at the East Atrium last November 6. The Christmas tree signals a vibrant and exciting start to the holiday season, also serving as a bright beacon of hope, love and prosperity for GH Mall shoppers.

This was the first Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted in the new GH Mall, and it was attended by hundreds of visitors and store owners who witnessed the reveal of the luxurious display.

The atrium transformed into a winter wonderland with a fabulous snow show and light show. The award-winning Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra and Los Cantates de Manila provided the angelic hymns to put shoppers in a cheerful mood while experiencing the larger-than-life celebration.

The ceremony was led by Ortigas Land president and CEO Junie Jalandoni, the Ortigas Family, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora with wife Keri Zamora, Vice Mayor Rafael Agcaoili, and other members of the San Juan local government.

They all expressed their excitement for visitors to spend their holidays in GH mall, which has world-class retail, culinary, entertainment and wellness offerings.

“The Christmas tree lighting is just a taste of what visitors can expect this season at GH Mall,” Jalandoni said. “We want GH Mall to be a wonderful spot for family and friends to spend their larger-than-life holidays together, through gift-shopping, exploring different cuisines, watching movies and other fun activities for the whole family. The Greenhills community and visitors from various cities can expect more events leading to Christmas, as we bring a supersized holiday cheer to everyone.”

Ortigas Malls extended the celebration to the kids of White Cross Orphanage. They happily received the gift packs while enjoying the festivities at GH Mall. The holiday show and vibrant decorations brought smiles and laughter to the kids—an experience they'll remember for a lifetime.

Every year, Ortigas Malls offers an exciting holiday experience to shoppers looking for the best gifts and restaurants for gatherings in all of its locations. GH Mall is the ultimate shopping destination that combines lifestyle and wellness amenities and world-class dining experiences in the heart of Metro Manila.

With Christmas fast approaching, GH Mall’s stunning Christmas tree welcomes all shoppers to show their love and experience precious moments with their family and friends this holiday season.

Watch out for other exciting events at GH Mall, such as the annual Night Market (November 8 to December 30), Parol Making (November 9), Santa’s Little Workshop Gingerbread Making (November 11), Christmas Caroling (every Thursday of November), and Paws & Claus Holiday Photo Booth (until December 31).

