Experience Disney’s timeless charm with the artistry of professional ice skating at SM Mall of Asia Arena

MANILA, Philippines — As Disney continues to reimagine some of the most beloved stories, Disney On Ice also continuously elevates its productions to showcase Disney’s timeless tales. Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero to bring joy and unforgettable moments to audiences in Manila from December 21 to January 5.

Audiences can look forward to being amazed by the cutting-edge ice skating performances, spectacular props and costumes, special effects, high-flying acrobatics, and breathtaking stunts.

This year’s adventures focus on the beloved heroines, including Mirabel, Moana, Ariel, Rapunzel, Belle, Elsa and Anna. Their powerful stories transcend cultures and generations while creating memories and bringing people together.

Whether you're a fan of Disney’s timeless tales or passionate about ice skating and aerial arts, this new show is a must-watch that you and your family should not miss. It imparts lessons of courage, confidence, and compassion that resonate with audience members of all ages.

The magical story of Encanto

Disney On Ice introduces an exciting new addition to its magical lineup: Mirabel from Encanto. The story follows her extraordinary family and features her journey to save their enchanted home, the casita. Joining her are her sisters: Isabela, whose enchants with her ability to create vibrant blooms and greenery, and Luisa, with the gift of super strength that she uses to help her village move buildings and reroute rivers.

Uplifting, iconic songs such as How Far I’ll Go, Be Our Guest, and Let It Go are paired with breathtaking skating choreography. These musical moments inspire confidence and embolden viewers to never stop dreaming.

High-energy production numbers will have fans of all ages on their feet while singing along and relive the incredible storytelling moments.

This holiday season, treat your family to an unforgettable experience where beloved Disney characters glide, dance, and dazzle on ice. Join Mickey and Minnie as they share stories of the superstars they found on their talent search—Only at Disney On Ice!

New show has been added

Due to its popular demand, SM Mall of Asia Arena is adding a new date and time for the most-awaited Disney On Ice. Another time slot in 3:00 p.m. on December 27, Friday opens up a wide array of prime-view seats with more than 7,000 seats to choose from. Price starts at P300 at the general admission up to P5,400 per ticket in the front row.

Due to its popular demand, SM Mall of Asia Arena is adding a new date and time for the most-awaited Disney On Ice. Another time slot in 3:00 p.m. on December 27, Friday opens up a wide array of prime-view seats with more than 7,000 seats to choose from. Price starts at P300 at the general admission up to P5,400 per ticket in the front row.

Ticket Prices:

Front Row

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P5,100

3 p.m. - P5,400

SVIP

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P4,000

3 p.m. - P4,200

VIP

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P3,100

3 p.m. - P3,400

Lower Box Center

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P2,400

3 p.m. - P2,600

Lower Box Premium

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P2,000

3 p.m. - P2,200

Lower Box Regular

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P1,800

3 p.m. - P2,000

Upper Box Center

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P800

3 p.m. - P1,000

Upper Box Regular

11 a.m. and 7 p.m. - P600

3 p.m. - P800

General Admission

11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. - P300

Watch out for the mall activations and ticket selling come November and December at participating SM Supermalls: SM Makati, SM Megamall, SM Southmall, SM Mall of Asia, SM North Edsa, SM City Fairview, SM City San Lorenzo and SM City Marikina.

You may buy tickets at any authorized SM Tickets nationwide or online at www.smtickets.com.

To purchase tickets online, just log in to www.smtickets.com and create an account. If you are already a member, just proceed to the Disney On Ice show page on www.smtickets.com so you can view available seats and choose from the complete list of ticket prices.

