Beko ushers the holidays with promo, supports St. John Bosco Parish Makati's 'Light-a-Home' project

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays are fast approaching, and what better way to usher in the season is by upgrading your home with appliances that lets you live more comfortably and conveniently. Beko, a leading European appliance brand, is once again sending the love this Christmas with the Beko Sends Love promo.

Christmas is merrier with Beko’s big savings of up to 29% off on appliances and get freebies worth up to P48,000 on selected items. Holiday shopping is made more meaningful as every purchase helps the community with Beko’s partnership with St. John Bosco Parish Makati for this year’s Light-a-Parol, Light-a-Home project.

The annual event was instituted a decade ago to advocate the welfare of the marginalized members of the community. With this year's theme, A Light of Hope, Beko supports the organization to raise funds for the parish's scholarship program and provide gift baskets to 500 indigent families.

"Beko Sends Love is our way of giving back to our customers and extending love to all who want to invest in their homes and take care of their families. This year's Beko Sends Love holds even greater meaning for us because we are not just offering huge discounts, but we are also sending love to the community through supporting the Light-A-Parol, Light-A-Home gift-giving project. Our goal is to bring love and light to families so they can have a merrier Christmas with their loved ones," shared Dyeun Zapanta, Marketing Head of Beko Philippines.

Gaylord Villa, head of SJB Ministry on Music and Cultural Affairs; Dyeun Zapanta, marketing head of Beko Pilipinas Corporation; and Rev. Fr. Fernando Urbano, SDB, parish priest and rector, St. John Bosco Parish Makati.

It’s the perfect time to shop, save and share with these reliable appliances up for grabs this holiday season:

Ensure the freshness of your ingredients with Beko’s refrigerators. The GNO480E40HFGBPH is a 14.9 cu. ft. multi-door refrigerator with 421L capacity powered by the energy-saving ProSmart inverter and ingenious features such as the NeoFrost triple cooling, anti-bacterial odor filter, and HarvestFresh that simulates the natural 24-sun cycle to preserve vitamins for longer to support a healthier lifestyle. From P60,990, it is now available for only P48,790 (P12,200 savings) with a free Beko rice cooker worth P5,490.

The RDNT445E40VZHFSGB is a 14.3 cu. ft. top-mount fridge with 406L capacity, and also powered by ProSmart inverter, Neofrost, and HarvestFresh technology. It also has Nutrifreeze technology that sets the temperature in the compartment at -3°C providing a soft freeze state to the food, maintaining the nutrients inside, and ensuring the food stays fresh and ready to cook immediately. From P45,990, it is now on sale for only P36,790 (P9,200 savings).

Cook delightful dishes with Beko’s KDVI90 freestanding cooker from the Signature Series. It is an induction cooktop with 5 cooking zones, electric oven and grill, and triple oven cavities to cook big quantities of food. The interior light and halogen illumination allows you to monitor your dish without opening the door and losing the heat inside the oven. From P149,990, this cooker is now priced at P134,991 (P14,999 savings) and comes with a free 396L capacity bottom-mount refrigerator and stainless steel cookware set worth P48,290.

The BFC918GMX1 freestanding cooker has 4 gas and 2 wok burners, a fully extendable telescopic shelf for efficient and enjoyable cooking. It also has a multifunctional oven with a twin fan and electric grill, cast iron pan support, and ample space so you can experience cooking like a pro. From P119,990, you can get this cooker for only P107,991 (P11,999 savings) along with a free 230L capacity top mount refrigerator worth P25,990.

Make your space comfortable with the BSEOG 180/181, a split-type air conditioner with 2HP capacity and a ProSmart inverter that allows for powerful yet energy-saving cooling performance. It also has a Jet Cool feature for faster cooling and 4D Air outlet to ensure every inch of your room is covered. From P54,990, it is now available for only P40,991 (P13,999 savings).

A perfect choice for smaller rooms is the BPVOW120 window-type air conditioner. With 1.5HP capacity and ProSmart inverter, this air conditioner provides efficient cooling. It also has four cycle modes to conveniently adjust the temperature to your liking, and Jet Cool feature to cool down the room within minutes. From P30,990, it is now on sale for only P24,391 (P6,599 savings).

Have chic holiday outfits with the help of the HTV9743X washer-dryer. It has a 9kg. washing capacity and 5 kg. drying capacity with Steamcure Hygiene+ feature also helps loosen up stubborn stains, dirt, and other gunk in your garments, making them fresh and clean. It is powered by ProSmart inverter and can be controlled within taps on your phone using the Home Whiz app, making laundry a breeze. From PHP 49,990, it is now available for only P42,490 (P7,500 savings).

Save time on drying clothes with the B5T46203M front-load dryer. It has 12 kg. drying capacity and 15 drying programs to ensure your laundry is dried perfectly, whether it's your holiday home fabrics or Christmas party outfits. The ProSmart inverter offers energy efficiency, lower sound levels and higher durability, while the IronFinish feature infuses water and generates steam at the right time and temperature for garments that need less to no ironing. From P54,990, it’s now priced at P46,740 (P8,250 savings) with a free Beko 25W cordless vacuum cleaner worth P9,990.

Save big on other Beko appliances such as vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, kitchen appliances, and espresso machines also available at discounted prices. Beko Sends Love runs from October 21 to December 31, so head over to any of the authorized dealers near you.

For more info on Beko Sends Love, visit beko.ph and follow @bekoph on Facebook and Instagram.

Beko appliances are available at 1st Megasaver, AC Marketing, AllHome, Anson's, Asian Home, BHF Appliance Center, Echo Appliance, Fair N Square, Fiesta Appliance, Fonts Marketing, Gloria Bazar, Great World Appliances Center, J Marketing, Jack Trading, K Alwinz, Magic Appliance, Manhattan Marketing, Mike's Department Store, Mike's Superstore, National Bazaar, NIG Marketing, Our Builders Warehouse, Plusign Home Enterprises, POS Marketing, Royal Star Appliance, RRS Marketing, RS David, RV Marketing, Skytech Appliances, SM Appliance Center, Solidmark, SVC Business Ventures, Tarlac Northern Marketing, Tiongsan, Trinity Appliance Center, Triple NM Marketing, United Motoliance, VPR Marketing, Weo Spina Marketing, Western Appliance, and Willy & Sons.

