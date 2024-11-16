Daikin cares: Extending aid to typhoon-affected employees, dealers and nearby communities

MANILA, Philippines — In the aftermath of Typhoon Kristine, Daikin Philippines stepped up to support its dealers, employees and local communities impacted by the storm. Representatives from the Marketing, Human Resources, General Affairs and Sales Teams made personal visits to affected dealers and community members in Naga and Bato, Camarines Sur, extending essential relief and assessing additional needs.

On November 11, Daikin’s teams visited four Naga-based dealers impacted by the typhoon. They delivered critical relief goods and evaluated each dealer’s situation, ensuring support measures were in place to help them recover and resume operations smoothly.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Daikin Philippines distributed relief supplies to 150 families in nearby communities. Employees collaborated closely with local leaders to prioritize vulnerable households, aiming to help them stabilize in the aftermath of the storm.

(From left) Daikin General Affairs assistant manager Edward Evangelista, HR - employee relations officer Jaz Abono, sales engineer Jolina Pascual, marketing supervisor Joy Ann Jimenez, HR deputy division manager Arleen De Castro, Bato Mayor Domingo Landagan Zorilla Jr., Daikin CSR marketing officer Jonairah Macalangcom, Domingo Landagan Pillonar Jr. and Daikin sales supervisor Lean Badiola.

Continuing its efforts, Daikin’s Sales Team visited three additional Naga dealers on November 13. They provided further relief goods and checked on each dealer’s progress to ensure they had sufficient resources to overcome the challenges posed by the disaster.

Through its aid efforts, Daikin Philippines reaffirms its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen—always ready to extend a helping hand to employees, partners and communities in times of crisis.

Meeting with Domingo Landagan Pillonar Jr. on effective relief goods distribution for affected families.

