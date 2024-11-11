fresh no ads
Philippines' 1st documented baby switching, BINI featured in 'KMJS' 20th anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 4:34pm
BINI poses in front of the pink-lit ABS-CBN ELJ building

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI were featured in the top-rating magazine show “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho” for its 20th anniversary episode. 

Soho got up close and personal with Alden Richards and Kathryn as the on-screen couple talked about their highly-anticipated love story sequel, “Hello, Love, Again” and how they can relate to the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) characters they portray in the movie.

The anniversary special aired yesterday also got into the groove as KMJS does an exclusive interview with BINI, the chart-topping Filipino girl group behind the phenomenal hit songs "Salamin," "Karera," and "Pantropiko." Jessica put on her dancing shoes as the BINI members taught her some of their trending dance moves.

Soho also traveled to Zamboanga to revisit JL, a five-year-old boy from Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur, who was diagnosed with Hirschsprung disease. After KMJS aired his story, JL's family was able to send him to the hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery.

KMJS also gave an update on the children involved in a baby-switching incident as they transition to life with their biological parents. It is reportedly the first documented case of baby switching in the Philippines.

