A pure and absolute celebration of motherhood

Absolute Distilled Drinking Water marks 10 years of mommy welfare

MANILA, Philippines — "Motherhood is messy. And challenging. And crazy. And sleepless. And giving. And still unbelievably beautiful." ~ Rachel Martin

Mothers typically juggle a million things day in and day out. Absolute Distilled Drinking Water understands this, which is why they threw the biggest, most heartwarming party for their 10th annual Mommy Welfare Month recently.

TV host and mom influencer Bianca Gonzalez-Intal hosted the event. It featured insightful talks, engaging activities and a fun photo booth where moms could connect and bond with fellow moms. It was a day filled with inspiration, support and a reminder that mothers are not alone in their struggles and their journey.

And because Absolute Distilled Drinking Water is all about supporting moms and their families, this year, they went above and beyond: they conducted a contest asking moms to share their inspiring stories. Ten were selected as winners, and the moms behind these winning stories received a whopping P20,000 each—a token that represents Absolute’s recognition of the importance of supporting mothers and their families.

The event also included a generous donation to Fabella Hospital to further drive Absolute’s commitment to supporting mothers and babies in need.

Absolute Distilled Drinking Water's Mommy Welfare campaign is focused on the wellness of mothers by addressing key issues on infant development, after-birth physical recovery and postpartum conditions. They believe that when mothers are well taken care of, they can truly shine and bring out the best in themselves.

The journey of motherhood should be celebrated daily.

The Philippine STAR raises a glass (of Absolute Distilled Drinking Water, of course!) to all the amazing moms out there! You're strong, you're resilient and you're making a difference every single day.

Absolute Distilled Drinking Water is here to support you every step of the way.

Editor's Note: This branded content for Absolute is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.