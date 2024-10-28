Don’t miss these World Savings Day activities at Cebuana Lhuillier Bank on October 31

On October 31, clients nationwide can open a Micro Savings Account, upgrade to a Cebuana Savings Account, or deposit a minimum of P500 to earn instant 24 Rewards Points from Cebuana 24k Rewards Program.

MANILA, Philippines — Every October 31, World Savings Day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of saving money and its impact on the global economy. This year, the theme “100 years forward together: Shaping the future of responsible banking” highlights the need for a collective approach to financial stability and growth.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, cites: “In 2024, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank is poised to own World Savings Day with Iponventure Campaign featuring the Cebuana Ipon Box and Cebuana Micro Savings, aimed at promoting savings and inspire the Filipino public to embrace saving as a fundamental aspect of financial wellness.”

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank president Dennis Valdes adds, “The campaign will feature a range of engaging activities designed to inspire both clients and employees to prioritize savings throughout the month of October.”

On October 31, clients nationwide can open a Micro Savings Account, upgrade to a Cebuana Savings Account, or deposit a minimum of P500 to earn instant 24 Rewards Points from Cebuana 24k Rewards Program.

Plus, exciting activities await participants through the Jumbo Traveling Ipon Box, a nationwide initiative for all our Ka-Cebuana. The Iponventure team will travel across the Philippines, offering clients the chance to win exciting prizes and rewards, creating an engaging and rewarding experience.

The offer is available exclusively on World Savings Day, so clients are encouraged to mark their calendars for October 31 and not miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Iponventure Campaign is designed to create a festive atmosphere around saving, bringing together Cebuana Lhuillier Bank’s community, employees and clients in a celebration of financial responsibility, encouraging them to start saving now.

The initiative will be digitally highlighted, ensuring broad visibility and engagement, solidifying World Savings Day as a day for all Ka-Cebuana savers—better known as Cebuana Savings Day.

As Cebuana Savings Day fast approaches, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank invites everyone to open a Micro Savings Account with a minimum initial deposit of P50 and participate in the Iponventure Campaign as they begin their steps toward securing their financial future.

By cultivating a culture of saving, the bank aims to make a lasting impact not only on individual lives but also on the broader economy.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuillier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.