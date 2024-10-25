Inaugural Premios Tanglaw commemorates 77th anniversary of Philippines-Spain diplomatic relations

Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier with the Premios Tanglaw awardees held at the Instituto Cervantes on October 10

MANILA, Philippines — The Embassy of the Philippines in Madrid, Spain hosted the inaugural ceremony of the Premios Tanglaw on October 10 led by Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Philippines-Spain diplomatic relations.

Remarking on the bilateral relations between the two countries, the ambassador stated, “This evolving relationship would not have reached its present heights without the tireless efforts of remarkable individuals and institutions—visionaries and advocates who have dedicated their lives to building bridges between our cultures. Today, we honor those who have worked relentlessly ensuring the light of mutual respect and understanding continues to shine brightly.”

“The awards we bestow represent a moment of celebration and serve as a source of inspiration for all who strive to bring us closer,” Ambassador Lhuillier further stated.

The Premios Tanglaw is a distinguished award presented by the Philippine Embassy in Spain to honor individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to fostering solidarity and cooperation between the Philippines and Spain.

Named after the Filipino word tanglaw, meaning “guiding light,” the award celebrates those who serve as luminaries of unity and progress. Inspired by Juan Luna's iconic painting, it symbolizes the illumination of the path toward a brighter future, with both nations equally contributing to their shared aspirations.

This year’s inaugural Premio Tanglaw marks the beginning of the historic milestone leading up to the 80th anniversary of Philippine-Spain bilateral relations in 2027.

This year’s Tanglaw awardees were the late senator Edgardo Angara; Jorge Manuel Domecq Fernández de Bobadilla; Isabel Preysler; Rafael Rodríguez-Ponga; Fernando Zóbel; Alexandra Eala; María Dolores Elizalde; Antonio Molina; Instituto Cervantes; National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP); Ministerio de Educación, Formación Profesional y Deportes; Aboitiz and Company; CASA ASIA; Bodegas Fundador and Emperador Properties; ACCIONA; Jollibee Madrid and Agencia Española de Cooperación Internacional para el Desarrollo (AECID).

Among those who attended were Tamara Isabel Falcó Preysler, 6th Marchioness of Griñón and her husband Íñigo Onieva; Laura Mayoral of the Ministerio de Asunto Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación; Fernando Heredia Noguer of the Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación and former Consul General of Spain to the Philippines; Susana Tejadillos Perona and Amaya Cal Linares of the Ministerio de Educación, Formación Profesional y Deportes; José Herrera, Director General of International Relations-Ayuntamiento de Madrid; Ambassador Doan Thanh Song of Vietnam; Ambassador Danat Mussayev of Kazajstán; Ambassador Dinesh Kumar Patnaik of India; Mohd Farhan Mohd Areffin of Malaysia; Bárbara Martínez of the Ministerio de Economía, Comercio y Empresa; Harry Hwang Director for Asia and the Pacific and Yang Li, Program Officer of UN Tourism and Carlos of Museo Nacional del Prado.

Soprano Manila Adap sang the Spanish version of the song Maalala Mo Kaya, titled Dulce Princesa, and her rendition of Mutya ng Pasig during the intermissions.

The ceremony, which took place at the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid, was attended by several personalities and representatives from government, the private sector and international and cultural institutions based in Madrid.

Isabel Preysler accepts the award from Ambassador Philippe Lhuillier

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Embassy of the Philippines in Madrid. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.