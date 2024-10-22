Cooking show? Miss Grand International asks Philippines' CJ Opiaza for reaction

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International founder and owner Nawat Itsaragrisil asked Miss Grand Philippines 2024 CJ Opiaza on what's her take over her countrymen's accusations that the pageant is a "cooking show."

During the preliminary interviews for the ongoing Miss Grand International 2024 pageant, CJ faced the judges for a closed-door interview.

"I am Christine Juliane Opiaza, you may call me CJ, as everybody calls me. I'm 26 years old, and I'm hailing from the beautiful country of the Philippines," she said.

"I would say I am a very multi-faceted woman. I wear different hats. I am a model, a host, a pasarela coach, I am a mental health advocate, and most importantly, I am the breadwinner of the family.

Miss Grand Philippines 2024 CJ Opiaza Closed door interview.

Nawat: All Philippine fans call us Cooking show. How do you feel about that? And what do you want to say?



"Cooking in THAILAND, their dishes is what I am looking forward." - Best answer CJ????????… pic.twitter.com/RqM3J5U4nM — Yashael ?????????? (@Dainsleif_10) October 19, 2024

"I am a mental health advocate, particularly for my fellow breadwinners, because I want to share their stories and my stories, and I believe that would allow me to inspire more people, young women as well, and others who are listening to me, to know that there is a power within you that you can use to be an inspiration and to be an instrument for others as well.

"At times, you may not feel that you are not your own inspiration, but you can be an inspiration to others, so you should take that chance within you."

CJ said that it was her second chance at Miss Grand International because she wanted to join the pageant last 2022 but Roberta Tamondong won it.

"And so I took the chance when I was able to, we were able to have another separate pageant for Miss Grand International in the Philippines. And so I said, 'This is my chance, maybe,' and so I tried, even though I know that I would be given just three days to prepare and be here," she said.

"Yes, I know it is a challenge, but I also know deep in my heart that I was preparing for the competition for how many years already, because I've always wanted to perform," she added.

When asked by a judge what's her unique quality, CJ said: "I would say my life is definitely a rollercoaster, and before, I am a bit shy of sharing my stories, but beauty pageants [allow] us to open up more about ourselves, become more confident and comfortable in being who we really are, and what we want to share to other people."

"And I think that is the common denominator of any pageants, and that is to bring out someone's confidence through personality and being able to bring out their own stories. And my intention in joining this competition is that, first, I'd be able to perform in the grandest stage in the whole world.

"Secondly, of course, I'd be able to share my story more internationally. And to all my fellow breadwinners out there, I would just want to say that you are doing great, and I don't want you to lose hope in your own dreams, and in your own passion, that you can also make something out of it.

"Hopefully, you'll be in the Miss Grand International 2025, or the coming years, and you don't know, you can change someone's lives because I am changing, even just one life, and that for me is already a victory, and being able here, I'll be able to change more lives, and I'll be gaining more victory and success."

Nawat then asked CJ: "I would like to ask Philippines, okay? In the past, we have a little conflict about Miss Grand International and Philippine fans, all the time, up and down, up and down.

"Do you have any message to Philippine fans to make the situation is getting better? Can you share the message now?"

"Well, I know the Philippines is just really maybe hungry to win the first golden crown, that's why, and we have our own perspective," CJ said.

"But me being here would definitely... I would use this very opportunity to tell you all that Miss Grand International is very much different from how you are trying to perceive it.

"Because I would say, I would definitely say that Miss Grand International, all the people working, the board of directors, everyone behind, the staff, and everyone we are working with, the girls, and everyone, the media people, they are very much professional.

"They are very much creative, and they put so much heart, they put so much hard work in everything that they do, and they just want to bring out the best pageant in the country, and they just want to produce a girl who would represent and be an ambassador of Miss Grand International.

"And that is very... that is for the very essence of bringing out the beauty of Miss Grand International, how we are as a women, our power, unleashing it to our fullest potential. And that is the very job of Miss Grand International — and they are doing it every single day, I would say.

"Really, I'm having so much fun here. There is no such, yeah... I do not see it in a way how others are trying to perceive it. That's why I am making use of this time to tell you all to cleanse your minds, and change your mindset that Miss Grand International is truly a competition that you should be in."

Nawat then said: "Okay, one of your hobbies, cooking. All Philippine fans always call us 'cooking show.'

"What do you feeling? You are cooking, too. Your hobby, you like cooking and they call me 'cooking show.' How are you feeling and what do you want to say?"

CJ answered: "Well, again, I would say to all the Filipino fans, cooking in Thailand, their dishes is what I am looking forward. And I love their dishes.

"I hope we just... you know, focus more on the definition of what is cooking, because we are just cooking the most perfect girl here, for the grand crown."

RELATED: Zambales' CJ Opiaza to represent Philippines at Miss Grand International 2024