Gawad Madiskarte 2024 honors mompreneurs with most innovative, sustainable businesses

Gawad Madiskarte 2024 will award mompreneurs in three categories: Diskarteng Angat, Diskarteng Eco-friendly and Diskarteng May Puso in start-up and scale-up divisions.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mothers are the role models the world needs. Not only are they caring, nurturing and resilient, they also bring communities together and embody the country’s spirit of innovation. When something is lacking, they find ways to make it whole; when they are constrained by their financial situation, they dig deep into their experiences to find solutions.

They do all this with a smile as they share advice and encourage each other. These are the moms of Madiskarte Moms PH (MMPH), an online community of mom entrepreneurs helping women start their path to financial freedom. Founded during the pandemic when thousands of women lost their jobs, moms added another role to their name: mompreneur.

PLDT Home recognized from the outset that this movement was the future of entrepreneurship in the Philippines. Building empires from home—starting with micro-, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—is the new way to financial independence as the platform lets mompreneurs showcase their ability to learn new skills and manage their roles as caregivers, teachers, and business owners.

Today, the community has 190,000 members, 450+ members turned brand affiliates, 150 recipients of business toolkits, over 24,900 trained mompreneurs, and 16 online masterclasses and webinars.

And so, Gawad Madiskarte was born to celebrate the triumphs of Filipino mompreneurs, those who inspire not just their families but their communities through their creativity and hard work. The awards are supported by PLDT Home as part of its commitment to nation building and its purpose of inspiring innovation and meaningful connections.

Gawad Madiskarte 2024 is set for October 19 at Seda Hotel in BGC. It will award mompreneurs in three categories: Diskarteng Angat, Diskarteng Eco-friendly and Diskarteng May Puso in start-up and scale-up divisions.

The panel of judges is composed of Butch Jimenez, COO, PLDT Inc.; Jonjon San Agustin, EVP for marketing, SM Supermalls; Tweetie de Leon, owner of TdLG Designs; Angela Chongco, owner of Mayumi Organics; Pia Hontiveros, broadcast journalist; and Annette Gozon-Valdes, president, GMA Films.

Gawad Madiskarte 2024 puts the spotlight on mompreneurs who champion sustainability as business owners, whether it’s by leaving the least carbon footprint in their manufacturing process and operations, supporting local communities, or creating products that are part of the circular economy.

Nominees and prizes

Six mompreneurs can bring home the major prizes across three subcategories (Diskarteng Angat, Diskarteng Eco-friendly, Diskarteng May Puso) where each will receive ?100,000.

Two winners across two subcategories (Diskarteng Digital, DiskartengHomebiz) will each receive ?50,000, and all other finalists will each receive ?25,000.

Also lending their support to the mompreneurs is delivery and logistics company Lalamove, which will provide ?10,000 worth of Lalamove vouchers to the six major winners; and ?7,500 worth of Lalamove vouchers to two special award winners. Mompreneurs can use these vouchers for their product deliveries and business operations that require courier services.

To make their home life easier and more fun in the kitchen, home and kitchen appliances brand Tough Mama will give all winners a Detachable Electric Griller and Plate; and Tough Mama Hand Mixer to all 18 finalists.

On top of all these prizes is a beautiful trophy created by world-class sculptor Ram Mallari.

This year’s nominees for Diskarteng Angat are (start-up) Olivia’s Partyland, Pixellab Self Portrait Studio, Le Vourge Scents; (scale-up) MomiBigbig's Kitchen, Ulap Bedsheet, Love My Pajamies, HTP Clothing.

For Diskarteng Eco-friendly, the nominees are (start-up) Bloomingdale Collections, Bayong Pampanga, Xavier &Xandrie; (scale-up) MP Nieva’s Flower Company, OPC, Isay Bags.

For Diskarteng May Puso, the nominees are (start-up) Bounty Honey - Pure ,Raw,Wild from Mindanao, Isla PH Essentials, Bahay Ugnayan Educational Services; (scale-up) Jobiba Baby Diaper and Wipes, FH Moms.

Using ‘waste,’ not adding to it

A number of this year’s nominees recognize that fashion can be sustainable by upcycling materials and making use of “waste” to create something new and beautiful.

One nominee makes bayong bags embellished with PVC straps. Another nominee focuses on middle-class women who prefer reusable, earth-friendly items that would last them a long time. The company upcycles factory-reject materials into bags.

These women exemplify entrepreneurs that prioritize their social responsibility by adapting sustainable practices, local sourcing and community engagement. Just what the world needs.

Be part of the future of entrepreneurship and this inspiring movement by joining this Facebook group.

Editor’s Note: This press release from PLDT Home is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.