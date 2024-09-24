Toyota inaugurates new service centers in Koronadal and Danao

(From left) Toyota Davao City (TDC) and Toyota General Santos (TGS) president Denise Lim, TDC and TGS chairman Jose Lim III, Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) president Masando Hashimoto, TMP vice president for network sales and systems Elijah Marcial and TMP vice president for service network management Jeff Matsuo

Toyota continues to enhance customer experience with quality, reliable service and genuine parts.

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has recently announced the opening of two new service centers: Toyota Koronadal Service Center in South Cotabato and Toyota Danao in Cebu Service Center in Cebu.

The new service centers aim to provide customers in these regions access to quality, reliable car service for a more convenient and fulfilling Toyota ownership experience.

Supporting economic growth in Koronadal

“The City of Koronadal is one of the thriving cities in Mindanao. The prospects are truly promising with urbanization through residential, commercial and infrastructure developments. “Indeed, Toyota’s presence is a commitment to support the economic growth and development of the city,” shared TMP president Masando Hashimoto during the inauguration of Toyota Koronadal Service Center.

“To provide the best quality services to our South Cotabato Customers, this service center is designed to service maximum of 35 customers per day. Also, this facility will have new car displays, to showcase our various models and cater to sales inquiries,” he added.

The Toyota Koronadal Service Center is located at Purok Malipayon, Barangay Sto. Niño, Bo.2, Koronadal, South Cotabato, Mindanao. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

The Koronadal Service Center offers after-sales services that meet the needs of Toyota owners such as periodic maintenance and light maintenance to keep their vehicles in excellent condition on the road.

Koronadal, also known as Marbel, is the capital city of South Cotabato in the SOCCSKSARGEN region of Mindanao, Philippines. Nestled on a gently sloping plain surrounded by low mountains, it spans 277 square kilometers.

The city is a vital agricultural hub, producing rice, corn and fruits, and is well-connected by road, including the Pan-Philippine Highway, which provides major routes for transportation in Mindanao. Rich in natural resources, Koronadal also benefits from nearby Lake Sebu’s biodiversity and cultural heritage, making it a vibrant center for both economic and cultural activities.

Partnering with the government in Danao

Meanwhile, at the inauguration of the Toyota Danao, Cebu Service Center, Hashimoto highlighted the importance of mobility as part of the city’s development.

“The local government’s vision to be a model of sustainable development is supported by many programs such as urbanization, digitalization, investment promotion, tourism and active mobility. We are delighted to be Government’s partner to build a more progressive Danao City,” Hashimoto said.

“Toyota Motor Philippines is proud to be the first automotive company to invest in Danao City. As we establish Toyota’s presence and extend our services to our beloved Cebuano customers, we are committed to contributing to the economic growth of the City of Danao,” he added.

Toyota Danao, Cebu Service Center is the eighth Toyota Service Center that offers Periodic maintenance, general job and body and paint services and has a new car display to present our models. Like the Koronadal Service Center, Danao Service Center features a modern showroom and a state-of-the-art service center that can accommodate more customers within the area.

Customers may visit the Toyota Danao, Cebu Service Center at Sabang 6004, Danao City, Cebu, Visayas. The service center is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Danao City, located in the northern area of Cebu, is about 33 kilometers from the city center. Its location has various coastal plains, hills, and mountains surrounding the area. Due to its geographic location, the city thrives completely on agriculture, producing rice, corn and coconut, and has a significant fishing industry.

The city is also accessible, as it is well connected to various transportation modes.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.