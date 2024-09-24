Together4Teachers: Department of Education celebrates National Teachers’ Month

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrating the impact of educators in the lives of students across the country, the Department of Education (DepEd) welcomed this year’s National Teachers’ Month (NTM) with a grand opening on September 5 in Ilocos Sur.

Candon City hosted the festive affair, which saw DepEd promote NTM by calling for all schools and relevant departments to support teachers and advocate for a country-wide push to recognize their contributions.

The month-long appreciation of teachers’ efforts, sacrifice and influence on the society is bannered under the theme “Together4Teachers,” within the auspices of the DepEd Central Office, in coordination with the National Teachers’ Month Coordinating Council (NTMCC).

In his virtual address, Education Secretary Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara made note of the role of teachers in leading the nation, saying "No progress is possible without the teachers. Thank you for all your service and commitment; you are the foundation of our nation."

Along with upcoming government updates in the pipeline, Metrobank Foundation, the private sector secretariat and project partner of the National Teachers' Month, reported that 64 different institutions will be providing 94 initiatives and fun surprises for teachers. These incluce the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation and Knowledge Channel Foundation, which presented a video on their teacher initiatives, and the Philippine Postal Corporation which issued and presented a stamp for the NTM 2024.

Partners from banking and finance sector such as the BDO Network Bank, China Bank Savings, City Savings Bank and EastWest Rural Bank sponsored giveaways and raffle prizes for teachers during the event.

“We are often asked 'Why Teachers?' We honor teachers, not only because they make up the majority of our civil society, but also because they are the cornerstone of our country’s education, the equalizer of our modern society,” said Aniceto Sobrepeña, National Teachers’ Month Coordination Council chairperson and Metrobank Foundation Inc. president.

“We believe that through education, which are guided by our dear educators, we can level the playing field for every Filipino. We envision that everyone is given the opportunity to pursue noble dreams and aspirations, with the help of our selfless teachers,” Sobrepeña added.

The NTM will have a culminating event on October 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City in line with the World Teachers’ Day (WTD) celebration on October 5, spearheaded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

