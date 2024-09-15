Duran Duran trends as netizens react to Marcos' surprise birthday treat

MANILA, Philippines — English pop rock band Duran Duran trended this weekend after news broke that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was treated with a surprise performance from the group during his private 67th birthday bash on Friday, September 13.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Marcos attended a birthday party in a Pasay hotel organized by his "old friends."

“And to his surprise and appreciation, music was provided by Duran Duran,” the statement said.

It was held "at no cost to the government," said acting PCO Secretary Cesar Chavez as quoted in a report by The STAR.

“The president celebrated his birthday with his signature compassion for the needy and the sick, and his deep appreciation for the farmers who feed the nation,” the agency added.

It added that Marcos "opened the gates of Malacañang, where food booths awaited people from all walks of life who came from near and far to greet him a happy birthday."

Personalities and online users reacted to the news of Marcos' surprise birthday treat.

Veteran broadcaster Arnold Clavio wanted to know how much it cost to hire Duran Duran. He also provided an example that shows the breakdown of its probable cost.

"An example fee to book Duran Duran is in the starting range of $750,000-$999,998 (P42 M - P55 M)," Clavio wrote on Instagram.

He followed it up with queries, "Tanong? Sino nagbayad? Kaibigan daw. Surprised gift. Hmmm. Ano kapalit? Wala?"

Clavio added, "At kung regalo kay BBM sa birthday party niya bawal ayon sa Republic Act 6713."

Republic Act 6713 is the "Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

An X user said it was "very Imeldific, very Marcosian."

"Imeldific" has been used to describe "ostentatious extravagance," derived from the name of Marcos' mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Another mentioned the famous Beatles incident in Manila.

"Bro, Duran Duran had the opportunity to ghost marcos like The Beatles to him in the '60s but they didn't. What the hell man," an X user tweeted.

No matter how the paid mainstream media, their bloggers, and trolls try to spin the Duran Duran concert, Philippine law clearly states that it's a corrupt practice and unlawful under our legal system. ???? https://t.co/UbZ7l5iFNK pic.twitter.com/iJZG6YWLlj — Alex Bonifacio (@AlexBNFC) September 14, 2024

Duran Duran sa isang private concert sa Pasay



Very Imeldific

Very Marcosian

Very confidential



Yun pala gamit ng confidential funds, tiyaking confidential ang mga party at concert ng pangulo — Mong Palatino (@mongster) September 14, 2024

According to Celebrity Talent International, Duran Duran can be booked for an event from

$750,000 to $1 million or from P42 million to P56 million. Sana all may “old friends” who can throw tens of millions for a surprise performance. — Gerry Cacanindin (@GerryCacanindin) September 14, 2024

