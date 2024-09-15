Model-athlete defends self from 'burgis sa UP' comment

MANILA, Philippines — Student-athlete, content creator, and model Bethany Talbot defended her being enrolled at the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UP) after one individual called her "burgis."

Talbot, who plays for the UP women's football team, filmed herself on TikTok responding to a comment by username @aia who said "burgis na nasa UP? lolol."

"Burgis" is a slang term from the French word "bourgeoisie," a term for people in upper class societies.

She began the video expressing sadness over having to defend herself against such claims. Talbot said the original commenter was quick to judge.

The student-athlete shared her background from a middle-class family and being able to study in good private schools up until high school, but pointed out her family still experienced financial struggles.

Her father is a retired senior citzen and her mother works abroad to help support the family, "Sana nga talaga burgis kami para 'di kailangan mag-trabaho 'yung nanay ko."

Talbot shared that she passed UP's admission exam and was admitted to the state university as an athlete, making her the first in her family to attend UP.

"I have sacrificed my literal blood, sweat, and tears for this school, so in the first place wala akong nakuhang slot as a regular student kasi atleta ako," Talbot continued, admitting her parents cannot afford the tuitions of private universities.

She then went on to explain her profile and videos were a product of her being a working and self-sustaining student since she began studying in UP.

The content creator reiterated she was not calling herself poor or denying she had privileges, rather she wants people to avoid leaving possibly hurtful comments without prior knowledge.

"Naiintindihan ko na hindi kayo sang-ayon sa mga mayayamang pamilya na pumipili ng UP, pero sana naman hindi kayo mag-atake ng random estudyante tulad ko na hindi niyo naman alam kung bakit ako nag-aaral sa UP at hindi niyo ako kilala," Talbot said.

Talbot ended her video as a proud student of UP, acknowledging the Philippine government and society's pitfalls, and saying it would be better to channel such anger towards those shortcomings.

A number of followers expressed their support for Talbot in the comments section, as did actress Sofia Andres who said "Proud of u. Very humble!"

